Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their Father Is About'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 14, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

As our own Eric V. reported on Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance took his kids to Disneyland, which drove the Left crazy. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did his best to welcome Vance and his family to his state, posting, "Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t."

Vance replied:

Jim Treacher decided to check out how they were handling Vance's family time over in the green pastures of Bluesky, and they weren't doing well with it there either. Here's former NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge:

As we reported, they were dunking on Vance for the way he jogged/ran after one of his children. "This is the 'alpha male' MAGA keeps telling us about?" asked the very straight and childless 22-year-old Harry Sisson.

Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery was also triggered by Vance having fun with his family on vacation:

"Gulags."

Megyn Kelley hoped that such hateful posts would inoculate Vance's children from people like Tenbarge and Jeffery, ensuring they never join them in their rebellious teenage years.

Or "concentration camps," or Nazis, or the Gestapo.

The math checks out.

Unless those "kids" are 55 years old.

We're just glad Vance had the Secret Service accompany him. The Left has been on quite the violent streak lately.

***

