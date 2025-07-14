Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their Father Is About'

As our own Eric V. reported on Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance took his kids to Disneyland, which drove the Left crazy. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did his best to welcome Vance and his family to his state, posting, "Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t."

Vance replied:

Had a great time, thanks https://t.co/dKKA76mqhd — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 13, 2025

Jim Treacher decided to check out how they were handling Vance's family time over in the green pastures of Bluesky, and they weren't doing well with it there either. Here's former NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge:

As we reported, they were dunking on Vance for the way he jogged/ran after one of his children. "This is the 'alpha male' MAGA keeps telling us about?" asked the very straight and childless 22-year-old Harry Sisson.

Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery was also triggered by Vance having fun with his family on vacation:

"Gulags."

Megyn Kelley hoped that such hateful posts would inoculate Vance's children from people like Tenbarge and Jeffery, ensuring they never join them in their rebellious teenage years.

The only upshot is that his kids will have the benefit of knowing how nasty the opposition is from a very young age. Hopefully it will inoculate them against ever being tempted to join them when they hit their rebellious teenage years. https://t.co/JvhnXuVOgw — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 14, 2025

I see that Clara posted this drivel on BlueHair Social. — Kevin Brewer (@1984wrongthinks) July 14, 2025

They always look the same. — Zach (@SocialDejaVu) July 14, 2025

Always fat, ugly and unhappy — Sharp stick in the eye (@cary_casada) July 14, 2025

Clara is upset because she is fat and homely. Leave her be — Victor (@leftslayer66) July 14, 2025

Once you say gulags, you've already lost the argument. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) July 14, 2025

Or "concentration camps," or Nazis, or the Gestapo.

Modern Liberalism = misery + envy, IMO. — John D. Villarreal, JD, MBA, MA (@JohnDVillarreal) July 14, 2025

The math checks out.

Don’t forget those who are still living at parents or grandparents’ home in their 20’s and 30’s complaining on TikTok all day, paid to be faux activists, or on Medicaid and Section 8 because they don’t or won’t work (but that gravy train recently stopped). — Vikick (@Vickickfoto) July 14, 2025

I remember Obama kids being “off limits” — Tyrone Champion (@tyronechampion_) July 14, 2025

Yeah must really suck having a father who cares and loves you…and happens to be the Vice President. Being raised by a blue haired wildebeest of a single mom is much better. SMH at these dumbass libs pic.twitter.com/wDGozmqcZD — Baron von Palmetto (@Sav_town_hound) July 14, 2025

I knew this statement was coming from one of those nut jobs — just me (@BrandyWine_P11) July 14, 2025

It builds character. Look how @JDVance chooses his responses 👌 I think he’s teaching them fabulously. — mydarlingclementine (@eroo131313) July 14, 2025

Kids are off limits. Period. — PyroRoze @passionate pachyderms (@PyroRoze) July 14, 2025

Unless those "kids" are 55 years old.

We're just glad Vance had the Secret Service accompany him. The Left has been on quite the violent streak lately.

