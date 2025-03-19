OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock Crash Is CHEF'S KISS

As we told you earlier, Elon Derangement Syndrome sufferer Tim Walz is on a tour where he's reminding everybody why the Dems got crushed in the November election. For some reason the Democrat leadership seems to think having Walz go around and remind everybody of one of the reasons the Republicans won is a good idea.

During one recent event, Walz cheered a drop in Tesla stock after arsonists and vandals on the Left have taken their domestic terrorism rage out on the car company founded by Trump supporter and DOGE head Elon Musk.

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

These are today's Democrats: Hoping for tens of thousands of people to lose their good paying jobs because they politically disagree with the person who owns the company.

Musk responded in his own way, and it's excellent:

Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord 🙏 https://t.co/etwL4KocIx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

Yes, that gives most of America a boost as well. Walz walked (or pranced) right into that one.

We didn’t just dodge a bullet.



We dodged an entire firing squad. https://t.co/i6Gb0Tgqnm — Gena ✌🏻 (@ReallyJustG) March 19, 2025

Walz's stock never rose and never ever will. https://t.co/ICzvDkMkFQ — dankbubba, #TRUMP2024 #MAGA (@dank1j) March 19, 2025

Truth!

Why does Tim Walz hate American auto manufacturing? — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) March 19, 2025

And the Democrats then wonder why they're losing working class voters.

The Democrats definitely need to keep giving Tim Walz heavy exposure and making lefties like Jasmine Crockett the face and voice of their party -- it's going great:

DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is absolutely killing it. pic.twitter.com/R4PKpR2xt6 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 16, 2025

Never change, Dems!