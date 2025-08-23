Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball...
Foreign Investor Snatching Up Malibu Lots That Are Still in Ruins
VIP
UK Woman Jailed for 'Inciting Racial Hatred' Freed Early from 31-Month Sentence
VIP
Lying About Abortion Laws Puts Women's Lives at Risk
Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal...
Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover
Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video
Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains Why Texas Republicans Passed Redistricting Maps 'In the Dead of...
That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...
He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices,...
Five Guns Found on Students at or Near High School Campuses in Albuquerque
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates...
Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death...

More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker Who Killed Three

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 23, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported on August 17, an illegal alien semi-truck driver was arrested for making an illegal highway U-turn that killed three Americans in Florida. The incident was caught on camera:

Advertisement

Townhall reports that the driver has been arrested and denied bail.

Of course, there was a translator present. He can't read road signs in English, but he still had a CDL.

Then this will really make you want to vomit. More than a million and a half people have signed a Change.org petition requesting a commutation for Harjinder Singh, even though he hasn't even been sentenced. The letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis that accompanies the petition was signed by "Collective Punjabi youth," who ask that DeSantis "consider alternative sentencing options, such as restorative justice measures, counseling, or community service, aligning with both accountability and compassion."

Recommended

Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Restorative justice" should be on that list of terms Democrats have been advised to stop using.

As of this writing, the petition has 1,622,090 signatures.

The post continues:

… It wasn’t an “accident” when he didn’t even flinch as a minivan smashed into his trailer. 

The "law is equal," he refused to follow it.

This is insane.

Advertisement

Those who are living in the United States, at least.

They could have set up a GoFundMe account for the families of the people Singh killed with his illegal U-turn.

How many illegal immigrants who can't read English are out there with commercial driver's licenses? Why do illegals have driver's licenses at all?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team
Brett T.
Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal Alien Driver (Watch)
Eric V.
Foreign Investor Snatching Up Malibu Lots That Are Still in Ruins
Brett T.
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates Learns About Cracker Barrel
Amy Curtis
Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video
Gordon K
UPDATE: It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team Brett T.
Advertisement