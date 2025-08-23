More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker Who Killed Three

As Twitchy reported on August 17, an illegal alien semi-truck driver was arrested for making an illegal highway U-turn that killed three Americans in Florida. The incident was caught on camera:

This illegal alien obtained a commercial driver’s license in California.



He just kiIIed 3 people after making an illegal U-turn.



This is California’s sanctuary policies in action.



Sanctuary city policies get people kiIIed.

https://t.co/y17EFDpWOv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2025

Townhall reports that the driver has been arrested and denied bail.

🚨NEW — Harjinder Singh, the man arrested for vehicular manslaughter while driving a truck in Florida (killing three), has been DENIED BAIL!



His brother, who was the passenger in the truck, has been detained by ICE and is set to be deported.



There is a translator present at the… pic.twitter.com/8tGuZpgyM0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2025

Of course, there was a translator present. He can't read road signs in English, but he still had a CDL.

Good, but he is only the iceberg's tip. The system must be cleansed of whatever allowed him to get a commercial driver's license. — Glennis Williams (@GlennisWil24642) August 23, 2025

His lack of remorse makes me want to vomit. — IDreamOfJeanne (@JeanJeanne63) August 23, 2025

Then this will really make you want to vomit. More than a million and a half people have signed a Change.org petition requesting a commutation for Harjinder Singh, even though he hasn't even been sentenced. The letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis that accompanies the petition was signed by "Collective Punjabi youth," who ask that DeSantis "consider alternative sentencing options, such as restorative justice measures, counseling, or community service, aligning with both accountability and compassion."

"Restorative justice" should be on that list of terms Democrats have been advised to stop using.

As of this writing, the petition has 1,622,090 signatures.

Oh, for crying out loud. There are MORE charitable accounts for Harjinder Singh, AND a petition by the Collective Punjabi youth with 414,443 signatures, and increasing quickly.



It wasn’t an “accident” when he chose to ignore U.S. transportation law. It wasn’t an “accident” when… pic.twitter.com/koarOBDfMm — may be danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) August 22, 2025

The post continues:

… It wasn’t an “accident” when he didn’t even flinch as a minivan smashed into his trailer. The "law is equal," he refused to follow it. This is insane.

BREAKING - The petition to commute the sentence of the Indian who claimed the lives of a family of three by making an illegal U-turn has reached 500,000 signatures, more than doubling in one day.



It’s all of them. pic.twitter.com/GKoLkxEZXT — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 23, 2025

BREAKING - The petition demanding a reduced or commuted sentence for the Indian who crushed three people in Florida with a semi-truck has reached 1.2 million signatures, not even 10 hours after hitting 500,000.



They aren’t compatible with us. pic.twitter.com/LevGHW0CUj — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 23, 2025

All of India is participating — Mark (@wh0d4t) August 23, 2025

Amazing how little the lives of three innocent Americans means to these people who are willing to sign such a petition. The man MURDERED three innocent people!!!!! — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) August 23, 2025

This should be a wake up call to EVERYONE.



Woke is NOT dead. It’s just in hibernation.



If given the chance, it will make a comeback. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 23, 2025

Sickening. — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) August 23, 2025

Deport all the signatories too. — Goban the Barbarian (@GreatGoban) August 23, 2025

Those who are living in the United States, at least.

@POTUS @SecRubio @Sec_Noem this petition might have a lot of deportable illegals on it. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) August 23, 2025

Match the signatures to ANY Visa holder in the U.S., revoke and remove them. Determine IF any of them are illegally in the U.S. and send ICE to arrest and DEPORT them. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 23, 2025

They could have set up a GoFundMe account for the families of the people Singh killed with his illegal U-turn.

How many illegal immigrants who can't read English are out there with commercial driver's licenses? Why do illegals have driver's licenses at all?

