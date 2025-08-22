Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the Policies Still Scream Insanity

If they take all these words away, they won't be able to speak.

Scoop: Third Way is circulating a memo, shared first with @playbookdc, featuring a new black list of words Dems shouldn’t use. pic.twitter.com/VhvVHZTW9C — Adam Wren (@adamwren) August 22, 2025

If you spend any time on Twitter, you know a Leftist can't respond without one of those words. You're stripping them of their whole vocabulary. At least some Democrats have enough self-awareness to realize the public is so sick of all of their loopy talk.

It’s not just the words that are the problem. It’s the policies — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 22, 2025

That's actually their bigger problem. That and their broken brains.

It won't work to change the shade of the veneer on the awful policy and philosophy. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 22, 2025

It's just putting lipstick on a pig.

So weird. This was the entire platform for over a decade. Did someone realize overnight it wasn't working? — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) August 22, 2025

Apparently, some Leftists are sick of losing elections.

Libs won’t be able to say anything anymore. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2025

This is also the fifth grade spelling list. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 22, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

How does this change the fact that these words are actually part and parcel of their own beliefs? @ThirdWayTweet — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) August 22, 2025

They're just trying to hide their crazy better.

So they'll have nothing further to say, is what you're saying? How can they communicate without these buzz words? Hahaha, this is HILARIOUS! — Pam D (@soirchick) August 22, 2025

The fact that these words ever existed is a problem for Dems. There is reality and then there is Dem-speak that attempts to shift and shape reality into something unrecognizable. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 22, 2025

Exactly! It's the mentality and the spirit of offense they all carry. That's the bigger issue.

So.... does this mean they will shut up now? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 22, 2025

Fingers crossed!





But this is literally their whole vocabulary. https://t.co/RNAIp2NnNC — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 22, 2025

Someone should have told him to stop saying that long ago.

This is a list of terms Democrats should absolutely stop using, but they still seem so focused on their presentation. They need to recognize that their *ideas* also need to change. https://t.co/zhPrY4gHu9 — Patrick (@PMC713) August 22, 2025

So basically pretend to be normal for a few years to trick them into voting Democrats back into office so Democrats can use those terms again once they're back in power. Got it. https://t.co/3J3SZjEHI4 pic.twitter.com/BcbZCslhW7 — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) August 22, 2025

Exactly!

Libs are now banning the words they made up to replace the words they didn’t like. 19%. https://t.co/gMaqf5pBQ2 — Magills (@magills_) August 22, 2025

These words really hit like a tidal wave in 2020 and went out just as dramatically. The issue is that Democrats see this as a messaging problem. They aren’t changing their policies, just trying to be more discreet about the terrible things they want to foist on us. https://t.co/GGr3jNSJdN — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) August 22, 2025

They still don't get the damage they've done.

