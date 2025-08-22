In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
Ex ABC Journo Terry Moran Gets Some Leads While Sounding an 'Autocracy' Alarm...

Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the Policies Still Scream Insanity

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on August 22, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

If they take all these words away, they won't be able to speak.

If you spend any time on Twitter, you know a Leftist can't respond without one of those words. You're stripping them of their whole vocabulary. At least some Democrats have enough self-awareness to realize the public is so sick of all of their loopy talk. 

That's actually their bigger problem. That and their broken brains.

It's just putting lipstick on a pig.

Apparently, some Leftists are sick of losing elections. 

Don't give them any ideas.

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
They're just trying to hide their crazy better. 

Exactly! It's the mentality and the spirit of offense they all carry. That's the bigger issue.

Fingers crossed!

Someone should have told him to stop saying that long ago. 

Exactly!

They still don't get the damage they've done.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

