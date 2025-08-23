George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White...
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien for $250

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 23, 2025
NBC26

This horrifying story reminds us of a post we did earlier on a Pakistani man in England who attempted to rape a 13-year-old British girl, with his wife pleading in court, "He didn’t know it was illegal!" This was his wife defending him. As one commenter put it, pleading ignorance only makes it worse: "If he thinks raping adolescents is fine, what else does he think is legal?" asked Mark Hemingway.

We don't know if an illegal alien mother from Wisconsin made the same argument, but she's going to prison for selling her 12-year-old daughter to another illegal alien for $250.

WBAY in Wisconsin reports:

A man received a 40-year sentence after entering a no contest plea earlier this summer to First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The child’s mother was sentenced to more than 30 years.

In court Thursday, a judge sentenced the man, Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia, to 40 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

The girl’s mother was previously convicted of Human Trafficking of Child, Failure to Protect a Child, and two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Action 2 News isn’t naming the mother to protect the victim.

In court Thursday, Rocha Mejia offered a statement while speaking through an interpreter, saying he had a sick daughter and a wife in Nicaragua. He said his wife and daughter ask when he’s coming home. Rocha Mejia appealed to the judge and asked for mercy, claiming ignorance and promising to be a good person.

Claiming ignorance … we told you this sounded familiar. His daughter in Nicaragua has a sick father here in the U.S. — illegally. WBAY reports that the district attorney said both Rocha Mejia and the victim’s mother are in the United States illegally.

Agreed. We were promised mass deportations … let's see it happen. 

