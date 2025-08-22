VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)

Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 22, 2025
When this writer went to Greece over the summer, she made an effort to understand Greek culture and laws so as not to offend anyone or run afoul of the legal system, and she was only there for a couple of weeks.

Across Europe and especially in England, Leftists have opened the borders to men from backwards countries where women are treated like chattel and things like rape are not against the law. Then, when those men harm British women and girls, those men (and their allies on the Left) use ignorance of the law and culture as a defense.

WATCH: 

It's a culture that has no place in Western nations.

In 2024, there were more than 71,000 reported rapes in England.

Yep.

Toxic empathy killed it.

Yup.

As intended.

The Left spent years telling American parents to 'teach boys not to rape' and then imported millions of men who believe rape is a way of life.

In the U.K., they'd consider this 'racism' and they consider racism a worse offense than sexual assault or murder.

Excellent question.

We sure do.

Because it's not just rape.

YUP.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

England went from being a global superpower to a place where they imprison people for saying mean things online. It's fallen, and it's sad.

