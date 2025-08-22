Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)

When this writer went to Greece over the summer, she made an effort to understand Greek culture and laws so as not to offend anyone or run afoul of the legal system, and she was only there for a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Across Europe and especially in England, Leftists have opened the borders to men from backwards countries where women are treated like chattel and things like rape are not against the law. Then, when those men harm British women and girls, those men (and their allies on the Left) use ignorance of the law and culture as a defense.

WATCH:

ENGLAND: Muhammad from Pakistan attempted to rape a 13-year-old British girl in Bradford.



His wife intervened to defend him: "He didn’t know it was illegal. Please, I promise he will never do this again."



What kind of culture is this, where even the wife thinks it’s normal? pic.twitter.com/epp6oyNyU6 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 21, 2025

It's a culture that has no place in Western nations.

In 2024, there were more than 71,000 reported rapes in England.

Deport them all — AgnesB (@AgnesMBullock) August 21, 2025

Yep.

What kind of culture is this that she thinks she can stop him without being beaten to a pulp herself? It's up to the courts to stop failing British girls, and they don't and they won't. Britain is dead. — LidoShuffleDonna (@LidoShuffle2020) August 22, 2025

Toxic empathy killed it.

Because their book tells them this is halal.👇 https://t.co/enqISAYYgz — Suzi Kota (@SuziBKota) August 21, 2025

Yup.

The judge let a guy off for saying he didn’t know it was illegal and now they all say it. — Necessary_Truth (@Necessay_Truth) August 21, 2025

As intended.

Rape isn't something we need a law to know is bad. We instinctively know it's bad. This man is pure evil. — TC2 (@TerryCarlsonII) August 21, 2025

The Left spent years telling American parents to 'teach boys not to rape' and then imported millions of men who believe rape is a way of life.

That “he didn’t know” BS doesn’t fly. It should be posted on every street corner, announced in every mosque and by the way it is not Islamophobia. — Red Sun Wilson (@RedSun_Wilson) August 21, 2025

In the U.K., they'd consider this 'racism' and they consider racism a worse offense than sexual assault or murder.

"He didn’t know it was illegal" -- that makes it WORSE. If he thinks raping adolescents fine, what else does he think is legal? https://t.co/gFQO8vCZws — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 22, 2025

Excellent question.

Well, now we need to know what else he thinks is on the table. https://t.co/LIQQRvLE8p — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 22, 2025

Advertisement

We sure do.

Because it's not just rape.

The kind of culture that has to contend with child birth defects due to the overwhelming prevalence of consanguineous marriage within said culture. https://t.co/R0zH3idgfW — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 22, 2025

YUP.

“What kind of culture is this?”



It’s a retarded, medieval, misogynistic, abusive, toxic culture, why?



Punish severely then deport forever with no chance of ever coming back.



But “authorities” are too “weak.”

No they’re not: they’re corrupted and allowing this intentionally. https://t.co/wQTCSCDzHf — Erwan Le Corre (@ErwanLeCorre) August 21, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

England went from being a global superpower to a place where they imprison people for saying mean things online. It's fallen, and it's sad.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



