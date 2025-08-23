George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White House

George Conway, whose goofy photo of him shooting video of the FBI raid on John Bolton's home went viral, seems to be returning to the old talking point from the first Trump administration that President Donald Trump would refuse to leave office and would have to be dragged out by the military.

Conway appeared on The Bulwark's podcast with Jonathan Last and went on a rant about Trump federalizing the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Force and bringing in the National Guard, not to reduce crime, but rather to gain complete control over everything. What if he'd had control of the police on January 6? Joe Biden wouldn't have been elected.

Indulging in more fan fiction, Conway (and a nodding Last) worried that if Trump controls the police in the nation's capital city, who's going to tell him to leave the White House?

The Bulwark podcast has the best guests.

"If you want to have a coup against the constitutional order, you want to control the capital city. And if he has control of the policing in the city of Washington...Who's gonna tell him to leave the White House?"@gtconway3d joins JVL: pic.twitter.com/3t2sGc6Fav — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 22, 2025

Despite all of the fear-mongering and conspiracy theories, Trump left the White House quite peacefully at the end of his first term. And he'll leave peacefully at the end of his second term, handing over the reins to JD Vance.

