Deplorable! Chuck Todd Shocked That President Would Attack Half His Own Constituents

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip, so you know he thought it made President Donald Trump look bad. Trump was hosting a White House faith luncheon and mentioned that the Democrats have bad policy and some of them are evil people. We don't see the problem, but Chuck Todd, who just last month figured out that Joe Biden's "family man" act was a 40-Year con, was appalled that a president would attack nearly half of his own constituents. We're pretty sure he was talking about Democrats currently in government, unlike Biden.

The president of the United States attacking nearly half of his own constituents. The campaign never ends for him. https://t.co/qzrNpey2Rl — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 14, 2025

Biden was only attacking "MAGA" Republicans, not the spineless old guard like Mitt Romney.

Kindly examine your role in this. pic.twitter.com/gC7mgu6MzX — Michelle Butler (@Jaquebelle) July 14, 2025

Chuck, how many Democrats did you have on Meet the Press compared to Republicans? Maybe you should take a seat. — MollyDog26 (@MollyDog26) July 14, 2025

*stares in deplorables* — CaptainWombat (@techroach98) July 14, 2025

But he's right, though...and you people did the same thing for 4 years, so hold your faux rage. — It's Me, Vic (@vmetu) July 14, 2025

1) it's the middle of a stand-up routine 2) he is SO CLEARLY referring to the Democrats in Congress. If you don't realize this then you are dumb. Not defending the name calling but making sure the scope is understood. — Lip (@lippy01) July 14, 2025

Exactly.

Stunning no one listens to you anymore🤣 — B (@bdsurf1) July 14, 2025

Remember when Biden called us "garbage," and Hillary Clinton sorted us into "baskets of deplorables"? Any comment?

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

