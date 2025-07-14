Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed
Deplorable! Chuck Todd Shocked That President Would Attack Half His Own Constituents

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip, so you know he thought it made President Donald Trump look bad. Trump was hosting a White House faith luncheon and mentioned that the Democrats have bad policy and some of them are evil people. We don't see the problem, but Chuck Todd, who just last month figured out that Joe Biden's "family man" act was a 40-Year con, was appalled that a president would attack nearly half of his own constituents. We're pretty sure he was talking about Democrats currently in government, unlike Biden.

Biden was only attacking "MAGA" Republicans, not the spineless old guard like Mitt Romney.

Exactly.

Remember when Biden called us "garbage," and Hillary Clinton sorted us into "baskets of deplorables"? Any comment?

***

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

