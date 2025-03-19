Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas (Wink, Wink)

Remember the good old days when Democrats all pretended that they were against 'violence and 'insurrection'? We miss those days.

It was never true, of course. The left LOVES violence. They only pretend to hate it when they are not the ones perpetrating it. But still, it was fun to watch them pretend.

Advertisement

These days, they've let their masks drop completely. Journalists are claiming that Elon Musk 'deserves' to have his car dealerships firebombed (because he's rich or something). Meanwhile, politicians like Tim Walz are happily prancing across stages, giggling like little girls that the incidents of arson are causing Tesla's stock to fall.

Now, it seems that the talking points that violence is totes cool again have filtered down to the late-night 'comedians.' Last night, Jimmy Kimmel took a brief break from crying in public to snidely advise people that they absolutely should NOT vandalize Teslas. Watch:

Jimmy Kimmel is smugly calling for more Tesla attacks. Evil pic.twitter.com/tGKqtPFTp2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

Obviously, Kimmel means the exact opposite here and is encouraging vandalism and violence against innocent car owners. The only thing missing from his smug little monologue was an exaggerated 'wink-wink.'

Kimmel then goes on to try to make fun of Ted Cruz, but that only reminded everyone of the time that Senator Cruz absolutely humiliated Kimmel on the basketball court. (It would appear that he is not Karl Malone after all.)

None of this is 'comedy,' of course, but that is nothing new for Kimmel. He stopped trying to be funny years ago. Now, he is just a deranged leftist who cannot see that his rhetoric isn't doing his party any favors.

These people are violent radicals and because they’re on the left, they get away with it but it’s why they’ve shed normie voters and will continue to. pic.twitter.com/586y8IfLf3 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 19, 2025

Kimmel doesn't have the testosterone to be violent himself, of course. He just likes to egg on the other radicals while he sits safely in his $8-million Hermosa Beach gated home.

He’s winking about people destroying Teslas and normies like me watched SpaceX rescue stranded astronauts greeted by a pod of dolphins. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 19, 2025

Not a single Democrat politician took advantage of the easiest win in the world by tweeting out congratulations to the astronauts on their return to Earth yesterday. Because it would have signaled a 'win' for Musk and Trump, and their tiny base would have hated them for it.

Then again, this is the same party that sat on their hands when President Trump made a young man with brain cancer an honorary Secret Service agent.

They're completely broken.

@ABCNetwork you cool with your boy winking at the destruction of other’s property? https://t.co/6kbc3fXaUn — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) March 19, 2025

ABC won't fire him. They won't do anything to him. The probably enjoy that he is inciting this violence.

But if they won't take action, at least we've got some people in charge now who might.

Maybe chuckles here needs to be investigated for inciting violence against Musk and Tesla @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @dbongino https://t.co/RJakyGkSlo — NavyMama🇺🇲⚓🎗️ (@TheUSNMom15) March 19, 2025

We'd LOVE to see Kimmel get a knock on his door from Dan Bongino, the new Deputy FBI Director. The 'comedian' would probably soil his underwear immediately.

Advertisement

This is who the left is — aka (@akafaceUS) March 19, 2025

It is who they have ALWAYS been. Anyone who ever believed differently was kidding themselves.

This dude it’s an absolute scum bag. https://t.co/vOn0TUXID9 — Darkmalak III (@DarkmalakIII) March 19, 2025

Ain't it funny how so many popular figures on the left are revealing themselves to be exactly that these past couple of months.

(Yes, Harry Sisson. We are talking about you.)

HA.

Kimmel went from failed comedian to full-blown propaganda puppet cheering on criminal mobs. Desperation is ugly. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 19, 2025

It is very ugly.

Here's some free advice to Kimmel: Fat, crying, and Marxist is no way to go through life, son.