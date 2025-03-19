Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas (Wink, Wink)

All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on March 19, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

Remember the good old days when Democrats all pretended that they were against 'violence and 'insurrection'? We miss those days. 

It was never true, of course. The left LOVES violence. They only pretend to hate it when they are not the ones perpetrating it. But still, it was fun to watch them pretend.

These days, they've let their masks drop completely. Journalists are claiming that Elon Musk 'deserves' to have his car dealerships firebombed (because he's rich or something). Meanwhile, politicians like Tim Walz are happily prancing across stages, giggling like little girls that the incidents of arson are causing Tesla's stock to fall

Now, it seems that the talking points that violence is totes cool again have filtered down to the late-night 'comedians.' Last night, Jimmy Kimmel took a brief break from crying in public to snidely advise people that they absolutely should NOT vandalize Teslas. Watch: 

Obviously, Kimmel means the exact opposite here and is encouraging vandalism and violence against innocent car owners. The only thing missing from his smug little monologue was an exaggerated 'wink-wink.'

Kimmel then goes on to try to make fun of Ted Cruz, but that only reminded everyone of the time that Senator Cruz absolutely humiliated Kimmel on the basketball court. (It would appear that he is not Karl Malone after all.)

None of this is 'comedy,' of course, but that is nothing new for Kimmel. He stopped trying to be funny years ago. Now, he is just a deranged leftist who cannot see that his rhetoric isn't doing his party any favors. 

Kimmel doesn't have the testosterone to be violent himself, of course. He just likes to egg on the other radicals while he sits safely in his $8-million Hermosa Beach gated home. 

Not a single Democrat politician took advantage of the easiest win in the world by tweeting out congratulations to the astronauts on their return to Earth yesterday. Because it would have signaled a 'win' for Musk and Trump, and their tiny base would have hated them for it. 

Then again, this is the same party that sat on their hands when President Trump made a young man with brain cancer an honorary Secret Service agent. 

They're completely broken. 

ABC won't fire him. They won't do anything to him. The probably enjoy that he is inciting this violence. 

But if they won't take action, at least we've got some people in charge now who might. 

We'd LOVE to see Kimmel get a knock on his door from Dan Bongino, the new Deputy FBI Director. The 'comedian' would probably soil his underwear immediately. 

It is who they have ALWAYS been. Anyone who ever believed differently was kidding themselves. 

Ain't it funny how so many popular figures on the left are revealing themselves to be exactly that these past couple of months. 

(Yes, Harry Sisson. We are talking about you.)

HA. 

It is very ugly. 

Here's some free advice to Kimmel: Fat, crying, and Marxist is no way to go through life, son.

Tags: ELON MUSK JIMMY KIMMEL TED CRUZ TESLA VANDALISM

