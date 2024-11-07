The Most Misogynistic President Ever Just Appointed the First Woman Chief of Staff...
Ted Cruz Slam Dunks Jimmy Kimmel Over Weepy Opening Monologue

Amy
Amy  |  8:20 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Some folks may remember that time when late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel accepted a challenge from Texas Senator Ted Cruz to a one-on-one basketball match for charity. For those who don't, here's a quick refresher on just how well that worked out for Kimmel:

Well, Senator Cruz certainly hasn't forgotten, as evidenced by this absolutely crushing response to Kimmel's post-election opening monologue:

Well played, Senator, in more ways than one.

That was our first reaction as well.

We're definitely getting close. and at this rate, it might wind up overflowing.

Republican Against Trump Doesn’t Want the Stain of the Party Anymore
Brett T.
Cruz is indeed a very serious man when it comes to commonsense policies, but he definitely has a funny side and we love it when that side comes out.

We all know the answer to that one. It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Congrats on ALL the wins, Ted.

