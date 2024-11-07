Ted Cruz Slam Dunks Jimmy Kimmel Over Weepy Opening Monologue

Some folks may remember that time when late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel accepted a challenge from Texas Senator Ted Cruz to a one-on-one basketball match for charity. For those who don't, here's a quick refresher on just how well that worked out for Kimmel:

Shooting hoops and taking names! Sen. Ted Cruz beats Jimmy Kimmel in charity basketball game pic.twitter.com/0DSk2p6OaE — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 17, 2018

Well, Senator Cruz certainly hasn't forgotten, as evidenced by this absolutely crushing response to Kimmel's post-election opening monologue:

Jimmy hasn’t cried this hard since I kicked his ass in basketball. https://t.co/xtOlApHiEd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2024

Well played, Senator, in more ways than one.

Cruz is indeed a very serious man when it comes to commonsense policies, but he definitely has a funny side and we love it when that side comes out.

Congrats on ALL the wins, Ted.