GRRL BYE! Kamala DODGING Question on CA Prop-36 Because 'It's Sunday Before the Election' Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Just two days before the election, Kamala Harris dodged a question that many voters would have liked her to answer because she knew it could (would) hurt her chances at winning the presidency, which honestly should be disqualifying unto itself but she is the Democrat so ... yeah.

To be fair, being installed by a shadow government nobody elected should have disqualified her LONG before now but what do we know.

Ahem.

Watch this:

What? Nobody is worried about your endorsement, dipstick. They want to know how she voted because that would tell them a LOT about her thoughts on the proposition.

Not sure why she thought this dodge was a good idea but we honestly stopped trying to figure her out months (years) ago.

This didn't go over well with anyone, even some Californianas:

Life-long.

Ouch.

Shazam's Zachary Lefi blasted her:

CRAZY. At best.

More like sneaky, corrupt, underhanded, dishonest, slimy, and straight-up pathetic.

Think about that for a minute.

Really?

Please note we did not make a dirty joke here. 

Well, we suppose by pointing out we could make a dirty joke we did make a dirty joke ... oops, our bad.

We're fairly confident she's incapable of doing the right thing.

===========================================================================

