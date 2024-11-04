GRRL BYE! Kamala DODGING Question on CA Prop-36 Because 'It's Sunday Before the Election' Goes SO Wrong

Just two days before the election, Kamala Harris dodged a question that many voters would have liked her to answer because she knew it could (would) hurt her chances at winning the presidency, which honestly should be disqualifying unto itself but she is the Democrat so ... yeah.

To be fair, being installed by a shadow government nobody elected should have disqualified her LONG before now but what do we know.

Ahem.

Watch this:

Harris dodges if she voted for CA’s prop 36–a measure to up crime/drug penalties.



"I am not gonna talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it's the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or the other”

pic.twitter.com/00AHqRIt0K — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 3, 2024

What? Nobody is worried about your endorsement, dipstick. They want to know how she voted because that would tell them a LOT about her thoughts on the proposition.

Not sure why she thought this dodge was a good idea but we honestly stopped trying to figure her out months (years) ago.

This didn't go over well with anyone, even some Californianas:

Life long Californian here begging my fellow Americans not to allow @KamalaHarris to do to America what she helped do to destroy the formerly Golden State. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) November 4, 2024

Life-long.

Ouch.

Shazam's Zachary Lefi blasted her:

What the what?? You’re running for PRESIDENT and you’re unwilling to tell the American people what you stand for?? This. Is. CRAZY!!! https://t.co/9fRLz4Jfxd — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 4, 2024

CRAZY. At best.

More like sneaky, corrupt, underhanded, dishonest, slimy, and straight-up pathetic.

She doesn’t want to talk about a major issue before the election as that may interfere with the election 🤣 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 4, 2024

Think about that for a minute.

Really?

Her position is whatever you want her position to be. — matt dooley (@mdooley) November 4, 2024

Please note we did not make a dirty joke here.

Well, we suppose by pointing out we could make a dirty joke we did make a dirty joke ... oops, our bad.

you know she did the wrong thing, even she knows it... — dɐvıdǝ (@dsanatelli) November 4, 2024

We're fairly confident she's incapable of doing the right thing.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================