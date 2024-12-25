Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus

Because it is Christmas week (Christmas Day now) and because the left loves to try to make everyone else as miserable as they are, we've seen no shortage of horrible takes from the usual suspects who cannot simply let Christians enjoy the holiday. We think The New York Times takes the prize this year for a truly abominable take about the 'truth' (according to them anyway) of Jesus' parentage. But there have been plenty of others.

Advertisement

Maybe the last person we thought we'd have to roll our eyes at this week, however, was Bear Grylls.

Seriously? Bear Grylls? The Man vs. Wild guy? We know he has great knowledge about starting a fire pretty much anywhere in any conditions and drinking your own pee in order to survive, but we never took him for a historical or Biblical scholar.

It turns out, he is neither.

Check out the edginess from the self-professed 'devout Christian':

HAPPY CHRISTMAS!

In these next few days billions of us around the world celebrate the birth of a Middle Eastern refugee who, 2,000 years ago, changed the course of the world forever.



Let me tell you some of his story.

This is just a short extract from near the beginning of the… pic.twitter.com/wPamS3Cg6v — Bear Grylls OBE (@BearGrylls) December 24, 2024

The full tweet reads:

In these next few days billions of us around the world celebrate the birth of a Middle Eastern refugee who, 2,000 years ago, changed the course of the world forever.



Let me tell you some of his story.

This is just a short extract from near the beginning of the adventure. When Maryam, a young, poor, and no doubt terrified Palestinian girl, gives birth in a run-down animal pen, to a baby who was foretold for hundreds of years.



Yet she was not alone. And she never would be. Because this was the moment that God Almighty broke into our fallen world in person…



To many of us, it is undoubtedly: The Greatest Story Ever Told.

We'll give him credit as a Christian for at least acknowledging Jesus' divinity. Outside of that, however, the tweet is pure hogwash. And boring hogwash at that, since the left tries to rewrite history like this every year.

But it is a new day on Twitter and they can't get away with that anymore now that Community Notes is around. At the time of this writing, there were NINE Community Notes pending on this tweet, correcting Grylls on the actual facts of history, like the fact that Mary was Judean and the fact that 'Palestine' did not exist at the time.

Here is one of the Community Notes that was published below his tweet:





As that and the other notes were being written, Twitter users were busy delivering an epic ratio to Grylls.

You got noted, you piss drinking retard. — Ordnance Jay Packard's Yule Log Emporium (@OrdnancePackard) December 25, 2024

We saw the Piss Drinking Retards open for the Dead Kennedys back in 1985.

Community notes for the win.

Delete this - Jesus was a Jew from Bethlehem. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2024

And Mary was a Jew. And Joseph was a direct descendant of King David.

Syria-Palestine did not even exist as a name until 135 AD, you blithering idiot. Roughly one hundred years after the death of Jesus.



Emperor Hadrian renamed the province of Judea as part of his punishment for the second Jewish revolt. https://t.co/c56FaUBGUw — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 24, 2024

Advertisement

This isn't even complicated history. It's all pretty simple and straightforward.

This is what happens to a person's brain after eating too many meals cooked in a shoe. https://t.co/O6UY7oTJEu — G (@stevensongs) December 24, 2024

HA.

Grylls should stick to survival shows. That's a subject he knows a lot about. The history of Judea? Not so much.

1. Mary was a Jew.

2. Islam wouldn’t be founded for 600 more years.

3. The word Palestine had not been coined yet.

4. She wasn’t a refugee — the family was going to Bethlehem to comply with a Roman census.



Other than that, I think you nailed it. https://t.co/uqgldWfRGB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 24, 2024

LOL. Yes, 'other than that...'

Bro.



Jesus was not a refugee at the time of His birth.



And they weren't Palestinian.



They were Jewish. From Judea. https://t.co/mvOWoQcodr — RBe (@RBPundit) December 24, 2024

Maybe Grylls ate one of the toxic mushrooms or grubs during his last trip into the wild.

That might explain his getting everything wrong here.

Or maybe he was trying for some virtue-signaling social credit from the left.

The thing about Jew-hatred of this kind is that it necessarily alters the story of Jesus. Now he’s a refugee 😂 https://t.co/QKHTxxh6Qx — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 24, 2024

Advertisement

If the goal of this revisionism is to try to make people think Jesus would have been on the side of the terrorists who attacked Jews on Oct. 7 and not on the side of the Israeli people, they should try another tactic because that dog ain't gonna hunt. Not even on a trip with Grylls.

You need to go into the wilderness for 40 days and 40 nights to contemplate your blasphemy and ignorance. https://t.co/lPCYjKRGPE — 🇺🇸BoomerPatriot🇺🇸 yes, a Boomer. what of it? (@PatriotBumer) December 24, 2024

Stick to what you do well. pic.twitter.com/113qjVSx5Z — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) December 24, 2024

It's pretty gross, but he does do it well.

Somehow it is okay to turn Mary & Jesus into Palestinians and erase their Jewish identity even though Palestinians didn't even exist back then.



If people insulted any other minority like this they'd be shouted down but it's fashionable to do it to Jews.https://t.co/VQHFfJtfqM — David Collier (@mishtal) December 25, 2024

It is probably fashionable in Grylls' social circles, but not on Twitter. Grylls' tweet amassed a 4 to 1 ratio, not to mention the plethora of incoming Community Notes.

Couldn't you have just said Happy Christmas?...

Instead of this inclusive virtue signaling crap...😮‍💨 — Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) December 24, 2024

Advertisement

If he had ended his tweet after the first two words, things would have gone much better for him.

But here's the good news. Bear Grylls can try to alter history all he wants. History will not be altered.

Especially on a free speech platform like Twitter where lies and distortions get called out every day.

Maybe Grylls should post his entirely fictional version of the birth of Christ over on Bluesky. They probably believe this nonsense over there.