DOGE the Fed?

'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He’s on Board with Doing Away with Private Property

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:34 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Proponents of Democrat NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani keep saying he’s not a communist. There’s just one problem. Every time he opens his mouth, a lot of communist ideas suddenly start pouring out. It’s almost as if he’s an actual communist of something. Weird! 

Here’s his latest commie comment. (WATCH)

That’s a good question!

On Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Mark Takano assured us that Mamdani was a capitalist. Sure, Mark.

It’s compassionate communism! Boots on your neck now come with ten percent less tread!

Commenters are upset that Democrats may have lied to them. We know how rarely that occurs.

We’re sure it’s all just a big misunderstanding.

One poster says New Yorkers love to suffer. We all know Mamdani will be the source, but won’t experience any of it.

‘Imagine no possessions, it’s easy if you try.’ John Lennon after Vladimir Lenin. Won’t have to imagine it if New York City voters are crazy enough to elect this shiny new communist named Mamdani.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

