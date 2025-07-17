'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He’s on Board with Doing Away with Private Property

Proponents of Democrat NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani keep saying he’s not a communist. There’s just one problem. Every time he opens his mouth, a lot of communist ideas suddenly start pouring out. It’s almost as if he’s an actual communist of something. Weird!

Here’s his latest commie comment. (WATCH)

Zohran Mamdani says he'd be in favor of the "abolition of private property" pic.twitter.com/WRs6JEG5tv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 17, 2025

Is this before or after he “seizes the means of production”…? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 17, 2025

That’s a good question!

On Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Mark Takano assured us that Mamdani was a capitalist. Sure, Mark.

Dem Rep Mark Takano, after meeting with Mamdani:



“This guy is not a communist. He's not a socialist. He's an advocate for capitalism."



Say what? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mtjYv5hEwT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

Going to be a joy to watch the MSM explain how the abolition of private property is fiery but mostly not communism. pic.twitter.com/cP9CfoIDkF — mark (@rhapsodyboard) July 17, 2025

Follow up article: Okay it's communism and here's why that's a good thing. — Jonny🇺🇸T🇺🇸Rumble (@RevJonnyT) July 17, 2025

It’s compassionate communism! Boots on your neck now come with ten percent less tread!

Commenters are upset that Democrats may have lied to them. We know how rarely that occurs.

Wait, I was just told by democrats yesterday that he never speaks this way, is a true capitalist at heart and all that socialist talk is just right wing disinformation….



You mean democrats lied go me, again and again and again?! — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 17, 2025

Impossible, I’m reliably told by CNN that Zohran Mamdani isn’t a Communist. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 17, 2025

We’re sure it’s all just a big misunderstanding.

One poster says New Yorkers love to suffer. We all know Mamdani will be the source, but won’t experience any of it.

New Yorkers are masochistic. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 17, 2025

NYC has few native New Yorkers in it. — Ree (@Sable1022Ree) July 17, 2025

His rich family won't give up their private property. Communists never do. — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) July 17, 2025

Everything will be given to people by the state to use temporarily; the amounts and quality will be determined by people's place in the hierarchy of the state. Works well every time! — Anna Demidchik (@Anna_DEMK) July 17, 2025

Wow it’s like he’s a communist or something — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) July 17, 2025

You will own nothing. And you will be happy.

- Communists — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) July 17, 2025

‘Imagine no possessions, it’s easy if you try.’ John Lennon after Vladimir Lenin. Won’t have to imagine it if New York City voters are crazy enough to elect this shiny new communist named Mamdani.