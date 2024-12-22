Right on Cue, the New York Times Goes Full GRINCH With Anti-Christian Christmas Op-Ed

John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/NBCUniversal Orlando

You can set your watch by it: the Left always finds a way to try and undermine Christian holidays like Christmas and Easter by writing op-eds that undermine Christianity.

Advertisement

They think they're really clever in doing so, but it just reveals how hypocritical and biased they really are, because they'd never do that with, say, Islam.

But -- like clockwork -- here's The New York TImes with their Christmas op-ed that seeks to unravel one of the biggest parts of the Christian faith:

See? Jesus wasn't the Son of God! He was just the product of rape by a Roman soldier!

You probably remember we wrote about Kristof when he was lying about Nevada's anti-abortion laws, blaming those laws for the brief incarceration of a mom who 'miscarried' (the Community Note revealed the truth, however). So forgive us if we don't believe him, or the author he's interviewing, on this.

But here's the interview:

The most startling element of your book to me was that you cite evidence going back to the first and second centuries that some referred to Jesus as the son of a Roman soldier named Panthera. These accounts are mostly from early writers trying to disparage Jesus, it seems, so perhaps should be regarded skeptically. But you also write that Panthera appears to have been a real person. How should we think about this?

Yes, these stories circulated after Jesus’ death among members of the Jewish community who regarded him as a false messiah, saying that Jesus’ father was a Roman soldier. I used to dismiss such stories as ancient slander. Yet while we do not know what happened, there are too many points of circumstantial evidence to simply ignore them. The name Panthera, sometimes spelled differently in ancient sources, may refer to a panther skin that certain soldiers wore. The discovery of the grave of a Roman soldier named Tiberius Panthera, member of a cohort of Syrian archers stationed in Palestine in the first century, might support those ancient rumors.

Advertisement

How insulting.

Give the man another Pulitzer, we guess.

Oh, so many things wrong with him.

Because they'd never.

Heh.

Exactly.

Advertisement

Utterly depraved.

