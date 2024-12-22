Right on Cue, the New York Times Goes Full GRINCH With Anti-Christian Christmas Op-Ed

You can set your watch by it: the Left always finds a way to try and undermine Christian holidays like Christmas and Easter by writing op-eds that undermine Christianity.

They think they're really clever in doing so, but it just reveals how hypocritical and biased they really are, because they'd never do that with, say, Islam.

But -- like clockwork -- here's The New York TImes with their Christmas op-ed that seeks to unravel one of the biggest parts of the Christian faith:

Elaine Pagels, the historian of the early church, discusses ancient accounts suggesting that Jesus might have been fathered by a Roman soldier, Panthera. The Roman soldiers stationed just four miles from Nazareth were notorious for rape. https://t.co/9Y7PhGrlmW @nytopinion — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 21, 2024

See? Jesus wasn't the Son of God! He was just the product of rape by a Roman soldier!

You probably remember we wrote about Kristof when he was lying about Nevada's anti-abortion laws, blaming those laws for the brief incarceration of a mom who 'miscarried' (the Community Note revealed the truth, however). So forgive us if we don't believe him, or the author he's interviewing, on this.

But here's the interview:

The most startling element of your book to me was that you cite evidence going back to the first and second centuries that some referred to Jesus as the son of a Roman soldier named Panthera. These accounts are mostly from early writers trying to disparage Jesus, it seems, so perhaps should be regarded skeptically. But you also write that Panthera appears to have been a real person. How should we think about this? Yes, these stories circulated after Jesus’ death among members of the Jewish community who regarded him as a false messiah, saying that Jesus’ father was a Roman soldier. I used to dismiss such stories as ancient slander. Yet while we do not know what happened, there are too many points of circumstantial evidence to simply ignore them. The name Panthera, sometimes spelled differently in ancient sources, may refer to a panther skin that certain soldiers wore. The discovery of the grave of a Roman soldier named Tiberius Panthera, member of a cohort of Syrian archers stationed in Palestine in the first century, might support those ancient rumors.

How insulting.

Nicholas, in a career marked by a consistency of mediocrity and varying degrees of bad takes, you have here. for the first time, excelled at being both incredibly banal and also gravely offensive. — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) December 22, 2024

Give the man another Pulitzer, we guess.

Just wondering what is actually wrong with you. Hundreds of Christians were injured and murdered in a hate crime against Christians and the next day you decide to attack a foundational element of the Christian faith. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) December 21, 2024

Oh, so many things wrong with him.

It's impossible to imagine the New York Times publishing an article challenging the sacred traditions of any religion other than Christianity, let alone doing so during its celebrations of those very traditions. — Craig Murphy (@CraigMurphy8881) December 22, 2024

Because they'd never.

Nicholas Kristof interviewing Elaine Pagels about Jesus is a far better argument against there being a God than any atheists have yet devised https://t.co/rPPUFq6KCE — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 22, 2024

Heh.

Death, taxes, blasphemy from the media at Christmas. Kyrie eleison. https://t.co/oO5Q2stRbH — Adam H. Condra ☦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PolytropicSage) December 22, 2024

Exactly.

In which this heretical blasphemer disgustingly insults every Christian by pushing the evil charge that Jesus was the product of the rape of Mary by a Roman soldier, not Christ, our Lord, the Son of God the Creator.



Imagine being this utterly depraved. https://t.co/E5EdivADsE — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) December 21, 2024

Utterly depraved.