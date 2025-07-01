Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe
Susan Rice Blasts President Trump’s Iran Strikes as Ineffective

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Susan Rice is horrible. When she returned to the White House in 2021, she said she burned sage in the office that belonged to Stephen Miller to cleanse it of his presence. (Guess who's back?)

Rice is perhaps most famous for going on all five Sunday morning news shows to claim that the attack on the embassy in Benghazi was caused by a YouTube video. When WikiLeaks posted John Podesta's emails, it confirmed that the YouTube video excuse was something Hillary Clinton's team came up with the night following the terrorist attacks. So yes, they sent Rice out to lie, and lie she did.

We're not surprised to hear that someone from the Obama administration is blasting President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. 

Jewish Insider reports:

Rice, who was on stage with former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton and former CIA director David Petraeus, disagreed with her two colleagues that Trump’s Iran strikes were largely a success. 

“I think the resort to military action when diplomacy had not been exhausted was a strategic mistake,” Rice said. “And the reality is, and we’re back to this point today, only diplomacy and a negotiated settlement can ensure the sustainable and verifiable dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program. You need inspectors on the ground. You need verifiable constraints that are very significant, and you don’t achieve that by ripping up the 2015 nuclear agreement and replacing it with nothing.”

Narrator: Diplomacy had been exhausted. And Iran's nuclear program has been dismantled.

The Iran deal was working so well that Iran had enriched uranium to 60 percent … well beyond the threshold to be used for nuclear power.

We were supposed to have pursued talks until Iran had built a nuclear weapon? Worst National Security Adviser ever.

***

