Susan Rice Blasts President Trump’s Iran Strikes as Ineffective

Susan Rice is horrible. When she returned to the White House in 2021, she said she burned sage in the office that belonged to Stephen Miller to cleanse it of his presence. (Guess who's back?)

Rice is perhaps most famous for going on all five Sunday morning news shows to claim that the attack on the embassy in Benghazi was caused by a YouTube video. When WikiLeaks posted John Podesta's emails, it confirmed that the YouTube video excuse was something Hillary Clinton's team came up with the night following the terrorist attacks. So yes, they sent Rice out to lie, and lie she did.

We're not surprised to hear that someone from the Obama administration is blasting President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

NEW @J_Insider: "Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisers in blasting Trump’s Iran strike"



"Obama’s former national security adviser disagreed with David Petraeus, John Bolton over the effectiveness of the strikes"https://t.co/TUfxE8QZKY — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 30, 2025

Jewish Insider reports:

Rice, who was on stage with former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton and former CIA director David Petraeus, disagreed with her two colleagues that Trump’s Iran strikes were largely a success. “I think the resort to military action when diplomacy had not been exhausted was a strategic mistake,” Rice said. “And the reality is, and we’re back to this point today, only diplomacy and a negotiated settlement can ensure the sustainable and verifiable dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program. You need inspectors on the ground. You need verifiable constraints that are very significant, and you don’t achieve that by ripping up the 2015 nuclear agreement and replacing it with nothing.”

Narrator: Diplomacy had been exhausted. And Iran's nuclear program has been dismantled.

Ahh Susan "Benghazi Was Caused by a Video" Rice speaks out. https://t.co/7ZldS1mtAf — ✝️♂️First Worldist 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼🏳️‍🌈🌐🎗 (@paulesq711) June 30, 2025

Literally nobody gives a shit what this enemy thinks. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2025

The Iran deal was working so well that Iran had enriched uranium to 60 percent … well beyond the threshold to be used for nuclear power.

Who the fuck cares what Susan Rice thinks? https://t.co/YAOz8UQjy1 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 30, 2025

Most useless woman ever hired to anything foreign affairs speaks up. https://t.co/mK8w7aaSjx — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) June 30, 2025

Rice's argument is basically "diplomacy wasn't exhausted" and "you still need diplomacy with Iran."



A) how would you know it's exhausted when Iran drags out talks as a tactic?



B) who in power is arguing against diplomacy now that Iran's leverage has been taken away? https://t.co/KPvRu4Xgas — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) June 30, 2025

We were supposed to have pursued talks until Iran had built a nuclear weapon? Worst National Security Adviser ever.

