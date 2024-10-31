Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies About NV Abortion Laws

New York Times / Media Matters for America Hit Piece Just Dropped
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 31, 2024
Meme

The other day we told you about Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times, and how he lied by omitting some pretty important facts about a Nevada woman who was arrested for manslaughter. Kristof insisted it was due to Nevada's anti-abortion laws. As we told you here, that was a lie.

Now Kristof has earned what may be the most epic Community Note of all time:

Hang it in the Louvre.

What a work of art.

YUP.

They really are.

That's the perfect way to describe it.

Absolutely bodied him.

And he deserved it.

This is definitely something we hadn't thought about.

But if Kristof has two Pulitzers, the guy or gal who wrecked him in that Community Note should be eligible.

He or she did more actual journalism than Kristof.

It sure is.

Perfect meme.

Ouch. Yeah, any word on that?

Yeah, call 911.

'Dollar Store Goebbels.'

Man, we love X.

Tags: ABORTION LIES MEDIA BIAS NEVADA NEW YORK TIMES

