Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies About NV Abortion Laws

The other day we told you about Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times, and how he lied by omitting some pretty important facts about a Nevada woman who was arrested for manslaughter. Kristof insisted it was due to Nevada's anti-abortion laws. As we told you here, that was a lie.

Advertisement

Now Kristof has earned what may be the most epic Community Note of all time:

Nicholas Kristof has 2 Pulitzer Peizes and is an opinion columnist for The New York Times.



He is getting obliterated by this Community Note. @elonmusk @CommunityNotes pic.twitter.com/ANZHUL2MWU — "Experts" Posting Their Ls (@ExpertsPostLs) October 30, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre.

What a work of art.

Community Note: You Lying Mfker https://t.co/FQIFccPvV6 — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 30, 2024

YUP.

They really are.

This community note is the "stop he's already dead" of community notes. https://t.co/8SGJSWdHW8 — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) October 30, 2024

That's the perfect way to describe it.

The community note, dear God, just absolutely bodied the journo https://t.co/EhhbyRdmEc — Matt (@AngryFoodie2015) October 31, 2024

Absolutely bodied him.

And he deserved it.

An interesting case can be made that Community Notes deserves a Pulitzer Prize. Anyone can submit a nomination for work appearing "in a regularly published U.S. newspaper, magazine, wire service or news site." That would appear to include X/Twitter. https://t.co/LjVQVHJFFu — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) October 30, 2024

This is definitely something we hadn't thought about.

But if Kristof has two Pulitzers, the guy or gal who wrecked him in that Community Note should be eligible.

He or she did more actual journalism than Kristof.

Well I'll be dipped, a NYTs reporter gets nuked by community notes. This is why people hate the legacy and MSM news. https://t.co/ZLsQSOEMnM — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) October 30, 2024

It sure is.

Perfect meme.

Hey, speaking of disgusting New York Times activism masquerading as journalism, any word on that Media Matters collab hit piece? https://t.co/AQDRqvCmcc — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 30, 2024

Ouch. Yeah, any word on that?

Somebody needs to report @CommunityNotes for murdering poor @NickKristof



It's a bloodbath, and not the economic kind: https://t.co/zIjcXpzwl5 — DeplorableGarbageNazi(semi-parody) (@NewProtectorate) October 30, 2024

Yeah, call 911.

'Dollar Store Goebbels.'

Man, we love X.