Sin of Omission: NYT Columnist Leaves Out Important FACTS About Nevada Abortion Case to Dunk on Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Anti-abortion laws are so bad, so onerous that the Left has to lie about them to make their political points. This writer has told you about Chrissy Teigen and People lying about her miscarriage to classify it as an abortion, as well as Kamala Harris lying about the circumstances of Amber Thurman's death being due to 'anti-abortion laws' in Georgia (and despite Thurman's family asking her to stop).

You'd think if women were actually dying from such legislation they wouldn't have to lie. But women aren't, so they do.

And here's another one:

The post concludes:

This is family values? Think about that as you vote. 

Of course, they link to a piece in The Washington Post, which is having a banner week to begin with. Maybe if Jeff Bezos wants to restore trust in the media, he should take a look at who wrote this lie and send them packing.

Oh, it's Caroline Kitchener. You'll know her, because her mom chose to abort her Washington Post subscription.

And you'll be NOT shocked to learn it's a lie:

Any one of the people on X who corrected this post should get a job at WaPo instead:

We're sure it's an accident.

Totally an accident.

Exactly.

And by conflating abortion with miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy care, they can make abortion seem 'normal' and 'common.'

Important facts.

More facts.

 It's all they've got.

Oh. Yeah.

The story tries to address this -- her car didn't work, the nearest clinic was too far away. The Left wants abortion clinics on every corner, paid for by taxpayers, with no restrictions.

And they'll lie to get it.

