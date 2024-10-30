Sin of Omission: NYT Columnist Leaves Out Important FACTS About Nevada Abortion Case to Dunk on Trump

Anti-abortion laws are so bad, so onerous that the Left has to lie about them to make their political points. This writer has told you about Chrissy Teigen and People lying about her miscarriage to classify it as an abortion, as well as Kamala Harris lying about the circumstances of Amber Thurman's death being due to 'anti-abortion laws' in Georgia (and despite Thurman's family asking her to stop).

You'd think if women were actually dying from such legislation they wouldn't have to lie. But women aren't, so they do.

And here's another one:

A struggling Nevada mom suffers a miscarriage. Then the police show up and arrest her for manslaughter, and she's sentenced to 2.5-8 years in prison. Only when a pro bono lawyer steps up and appeals does a judge reverse the conviction and set her free to return to her children.… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 29, 2024

The post concludes:

This is family values? Think about that as you vote.

Of course, they link to a piece in The Washington Post, which is having a banner week to begin with. Maybe if Jeff Bezos wants to restore trust in the media, he should take a look at who wrote this lie and send them packing.

Oh, it's Caroline Kitchener. You'll know her, because her mom chose to abort her Washington Post subscription.

And you'll be NOT shocked to learn it's a lie:

Summary: She did everything she could to cause a late-term abortion. She then delivered the baby, wrapped it up, and buried it. That's why she was arrested. Not a miscarriage. You're welcome. — 🔪 SúperEstabby 🔪 (@SuperAndrea) October 29, 2024

Any one of the people on X who corrected this post should get a job at WaPo instead:

The woman was 7-8 months pregnant, smoking meth and ingesting cinnamon to try to force a miscarriage. She disposed of the body without telling anyone. Important details you seem to have left out. — Eric (@The_OtherET) October 29, 2024

We're sure it's an accident.

You left this part out of your article. pic.twitter.com/Bqa2WbFsPW — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 29, 2024

Totally an accident.

If your position were strong, you would not need to omit salient details. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) October 29, 2024

Exactly.

Pro-aborts constantly trying to conflate miscarriage with abortion because it's impossible to defend the barbaric cruelty that is the intentional dismemberment of a human. https://t.co/Bg9f8dMd71 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 29, 2024

And by conflating abortion with miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy care, they can make abortion seem 'normal' and 'common.'

Nicholas wants you to believe that she was arrested for having a "miscarriage"



She was approximately 7 months pregnant.



She deliberately began using at-home methods to kill her unborn child.



When her baby died because of her deliberate choices, she then hid the baby's body… https://t.co/qmxLeqQc3Q — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) October 29, 2024

Important facts.

"She was arrested for a miscarriage" except:

1. She SMOKED METH while pregnant

2. Her baby was well past viability (autopsy said 28-32 weeks)

3. She admitted she did it on purpose

4. The Deputy believed that the baby was born alive and then killed

5. THIS WAS IN 2018 before Roe… https://t.co/dBz0XkRmFa pic.twitter.com/6arAQ66lBx — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) October 29, 2024

More facts.

Tell the whole story, Nick. You left out a TON in your tweet. Stop gaslighting. https://t.co/Qf2QphDZJY — Mary 🎃 Spooky Ginger 👻 (@mchastain81) October 29, 2024

It's all they've got.

"The abortion laws in Nevada, which have not changed since Roe, allow abortion up to 24 weeks" https://t.co/OjBPuNhZWP — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 29, 2024

Oh. Yeah.

The story tries to address this -- her car didn't work, the nearest clinic was too far away. The Left wants abortion clinics on every corner, paid for by taxpayers, with no restrictions.

And they'll lie to get it.