KARMA? HA! WaPo Abortion Writer FLIPS OUT in Thread When Her MOM Chooses to Abort Her WaPo Subscription

10:55 AM on October 27, 2024
Meme

Man oh MAN, the Left lost their ever-loving minds when WaPo decided not to endorse EITHER presidential candidate which basically means they endorsed Trump since they've been endorsing the Democrat OPENLY now for decades. For WaPo to snub Kamala she must really really really really really suck.

That being said, we're still waiting for Jen Rubin to resign since she was cheering on the LA Times writers when they started resigning after the paper refused to endorse Kamala. 

As you likely already guessed, she has not as of yet turned in her resignation.

Hypocrites are gonna hypocrite.

Sort of like an abortion writer complaining about her own mother's right to choose ... whether or not she kept her WaPo subscription. 

Guess you could say she aborted it.

Sort of like how an unborn child has no part in the decision of having an abortion? 

Life has been changed by an abortion ban. She really thinks her job is important and that she's somehow the good guy here.

Weird, right?

Sure, they'll report 'fearlessly' on Kamala if she wins. 

Give us a freakin' break.

Blah blah blah blah.

