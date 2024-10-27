KARMA? HA! WaPo Abortion Writer FLIPS OUT in Thread When Her MOM Chooses to Abort Her WaPo Subscription

Man oh MAN, the Left lost their ever-loving minds when WaPo decided not to endorse EITHER presidential candidate which basically means they endorsed Trump since they've been endorsing the Democrat OPENLY now for decades. For WaPo to snub Kamala she must really really really really really suck.

That being said, we're still waiting for Jen Rubin to resign since she was cheering on the LA Times writers when they started resigning after the paper refused to endorse Kamala.

As you likely already guessed, she has not as of yet turned in her resignation.

Hypocrites are gonna hypocrite.

Sort of like an abortion writer complaining about her own mother's right to choose ... whether or not she kept her WaPo subscription.

My mom just told me she cancelled her subscription to The Washington Post. She reads every one of my stories. It was a heartbreaking call.



I understand why she did it, but I asked her to reconsider. To anyone who has cancelled or is thinking about cancelling, here’s what I said: — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) October 26, 2024

Guess you could say she aborted it.

Post reporters had no part in this decision. But when you cancel, you are hurting us, not our owner. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) October 26, 2024

Sort of like how an unborn child has no part in the decision of having an abortion?

I feel lucky to work at a place that doesn’t blink when I say I need to fly to Texas to meet a woman whose life has been changed by an abortion ban. To document the impacts of Dobbs up close. I can only do that if we have subscribers who support us. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) October 26, 2024

Life has been changed by an abortion ban. She really thinks her job is important and that she's somehow the good guy here.

Weird, right?

Reporters in the Post newsroom will continue to do our jobs. We will report fearlessly on whoever becomes president, and so many other things that really matter, because we are independent and care deeply about holding the powerful to account. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) October 26, 2024

Sure, they'll report 'fearlessly' on Kamala if she wins.

Give us a freakin' break.

I completely understand if you’ve lost faith in our owner, but please, don’t lose faith in us.



We have so much work to do. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) October 26, 2024

Blah blah blah blah.

