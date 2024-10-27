TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies...
'BREAKING': Kamala Harris SNUCK in an Interview With Joe Rogan ... No Really ... See for Yourself (ROFL)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on October 27, 2024
Twitchy

Full transparency, Kamala Harris has NOT gone on with Joe Rogan and from what we're hearing, she just can't fit the interview into her busy schedule. Or something. Imagine putting off an interview with a show that could provide you with MILLIONS of listeners because of a scheduling issue.

Yeah, ain't nobody buying that. We all know she's scared to go on because Rogan will treat her like he treats anyone and everyone and we all know what happens when she has to actually answer questions.

That being said, this video was going around X yesterday and clearly, it's AI. However, a fairly large leftist account (Morgan J. Freeman, no, not the cool Morgan Freeman) shared the video as if it was real, and that's how we saw it.

Which makes this even more hilarious.

Watch:

Ironically, Kammy's latest speech has a lot of people comparing her to literally Hitler.

Karma?

We snort-laughed. It's true.

HAAAAAA.

We see what he did here.

Ain't it though?

Indeed.

Tags: JOE ROGAN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

