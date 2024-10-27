'BREAKING': Kamala Harris SNUCK in an Interview With Joe Rogan ... No Really ... See for Yourself (ROFL)

Full transparency, Kamala Harris has NOT gone on with Joe Rogan and from what we're hearing, she just can't fit the interview into her busy schedule. Or something. Imagine putting off an interview with a show that could provide you with MILLIONS of listeners because of a scheduling issue.

Yeah, ain't nobody buying that. We all know she's scared to go on because Rogan will treat her like he treats anyone and everyone and we all know what happens when she has to actually answer questions.

That being said, this video was going around X yesterday and clearly, it's AI. However, a fairly large leftist account (Morgan J. Freeman, no, not the cool Morgan Freeman) shared the video as if it was real, and that's how we saw it.

Which makes this even more hilarious.

Watch:

BREAKING NEWS: Kamala Harris Goes On The Joe Rogan Podcast pic.twitter.com/un2hegCQ8m — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) October 26, 2024

Ironically, Kammy's latest speech has a lot of people comparing her to literally Hitler.

Karma?

ok, this one has got to be the best so far — ConspiracyExtremist (@ConspiracyEx) October 26, 2024

We snort-laughed. It's true.

Damned funny, & right on the mark!

The media should be coming in soon to tell everyone this obvious joke is not real. 🤣 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 26, 2024

you know how i know this is fake; she didn’t laugh once



do better, Danny (/s) — john michael stewart (@jmstewart0220) October 26, 2024

HAAAAAA.

We see what he did here.

It's funny that the clearest indicator that this is parody/fake is that she is actually answering the questions that she is being asked. — Johnny in SRQ (@johnnysrq) October 26, 2024

Ain't it though?

"I like my version better"



Thank you, AI, for summing up the ====D Party. — Snobby Hops (@snobbyhops) October 26, 2024

Indeed.

