Lesbian Who Voted Democrat in 2020 Goes OFF on Team Kamala in Thread About WHY They're Losing Lesbians

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on October 27, 2024
Twitchy

This lovely picture of two lesbians who are very happy to have voted for Donald J. Trump has gone somewhat viral on X ... 

So of course that hateful Left has crawled out from their hateful rock to trash this couple and any member of the LGBT community who dares not fall in line and vote for Kamala Harris EVEN THOUGH Kamala supports conversion therapy.

Hey, the trans movement is all about conversion therapy ... think about it.

This thread is pretty awesome:

Her post continues:

Lesbians like two things: women and keeping our own money in our pockets. 

Until then you'll continue to lose us.

This. ^

As many a gay person has told this editor, they're gay, not stupid.

Her post continues:

Two main things turned me away: the radical trans agenda and authoritarian COVID policies. 

No, you're not my 'family' or my 'community' when you're okay with calling men women and encouraging conversion therapy on young gays and lesbians. 

No loss.

Ya' love to see it.

Well, unless you're a brain-dead, hateful, mush-mouth on the Left ... these people are nuts. We're not even sorry for saying so.

Trump was literally the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage.

The one mistake Reagan made was closing the asylums.

Yikes.

We simply have to crush the woke movement ... there has to be a message here that Americans are done with being talked to and treated this way. 

Vote Trump and when you do, take 20 friends and family members to vote for him too.

It's time to MAKE a statement.

