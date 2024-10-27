Lesbian Who Voted Democrat in 2020 Goes OFF on Team Kamala in Thread About WHY They're Losing Lesbians

This lovely picture of two lesbians who are very happy to have voted for Donald J. Trump has gone somewhat viral on X ...

These two married lesbians just voted for @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NYZjc50G9V — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 25, 2024

So of course that hateful Left has crawled out from their hateful rock to trash this couple and any member of the LGBT community who dares not fall in line and vote for Kamala Harris EVEN THOUGH Kamala supports conversion therapy.

Hey, the trans movement is all about conversion therapy ... think about it.

This thread is pretty awesome:

Hey Democrats, don't like losing lesbian votes?



You should stop:



Trans-ing kids

Allowing men in women's sports and spaces

Calling men 'women'



Not to mention the rampant government spending, taxation, and nonstop war.



Lesbians like two things: women and keeping our own… — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 25, 2024

Her post continues:

Lesbians like two things: women and keeping our own money in our pockets. Until then you'll continue to lose us.

This. ^

As many a gay person has told this editor, they're gay, not stupid.

... and yes, I was a Democrat in 2020, and I ran for Congress on a progressive platform. I've never tried to hide this. I've done dozens of interviews over the last four years explaining my shift. It's not the "gotcha" you think it is.



Two main things turned me away: the… — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 25, 2024

Her post continues:

Two main things turned me away: the radical trans agenda and authoritarian COVID policies. No, you're not my 'family' or my 'community' when you're okay with calling men women and encouraging conversion therapy on young gays and lesbians. No loss.

Ya' love to see it.

Well, unless you're a brain-dead, hateful, mush-mouth on the Left ... these people are nuts. We're not even sorry for saying so.

She mad cause she ran for Congress and they said no to her dumb ass lol now you wanna take it out on the rest of the world and pick a guy who hates gay rights 🤣🤣 — Xavier1415 (@Xavier1415) October 25, 2024

Trump was literally the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage.

“Rampant government spending.” That’s the Lee Atwater vernacular for spending money on poor people. You’re a phony — Tom Davis (@TrdDavis) October 25, 2024

The one mistake Reagan made was closing the asylums.

Yikes.

lol you lost, so now you’re throwing a tantrum. Sounds about white. — Scarlet Lore (@ScarletLore86) October 26, 2024

We simply have to crush the woke movement ... there has to be a message here that Americans are done with being talked to and treated this way.

I should never have to explain why I left the left again. Just look at the responses here. Who would want to be friends with these people? Vile. https://t.co/SrlNvHrPuZ — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) October 27, 2024

Vote Trump and when you do, take 20 friends and family members to vote for him too.

It's time to MAKE a statement.

