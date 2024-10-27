YIKES! Kamala Harris's Latest Speech Has People Wondering if She Was GOING for a Hitler 'Look and Feel'

Kamala Harris has an image issue.

She just does.

We suppose when you're an unlikable, hate-filled, divisive, angry, entitled, ignorant, incapable, imbecile who nobody actually voted for it's tough to figure out what or who you're supposed to pretend to be.

All we can say is her latest look and feel was not good ... like at all.

Watch this:

Yes, acting like an unhinged angry menopausal crazy woman will totally inspire people to vote for you.



Oh, wait ... no. pic.twitter.com/9tx9biZvYk — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 26, 2024

Yikes, right? She reminds us of someone. Who could it be? Hrm.

The butternut jacket, padded shoulders, the ranting.... looks familiar, somehow.... — Julie A. Thomas (@jat19620) October 26, 2024

It seems super familiar and not in a good way, right?

Someone needs to overlay the audio from a Hitler speech on this — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 27, 2024

That's it!

I found the real video. pic.twitter.com/d95wUAmmeY — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) October 27, 2024

MEEP.

MEEP again.

The ‘Never Again’ & ‘Trump is Fascist’ & “Nazis at MSG” all fit together as one message for the Harris-Walz campaign.



It’s vile.🤢🤮pic.twitter.com/WGF23rc5R5 — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) October 27, 2024

With how often our pals on the Left like to compare Trump to Hitler and lie about him perhaps we should just accept they always project who and what they are on others. Ahem.

Also, she has given this same exact speech with the same exact hand gestures several times:

Same shrill screamy speech she’s been reading for weeks pic.twitter.com/GDBIgeUvg8 — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) October 27, 2024

The brown suit with the large shoulder pads really did the trick this time though.

Sensing a theme with their administration.

Heck, with their party.

