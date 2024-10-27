HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Takes Michelle Obama Shaming Americans APART in Just 7 Short...
YIKES! Kamala Harris's Latest Speech Has People Wondering if She Was GOING for a Hitler 'Look and Feel'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on October 27, 2024
meme

Kamala Harris has an image issue.

She just does. 

We suppose when you're an unlikable, hate-filled, divisive, angry, entitled, ignorant, incapable, imbecile who nobody actually voted for it's tough to figure out what or who you're supposed to pretend to be.

All we can say is her latest look and feel was not good ... like at all.

Watch this:

Yikes, right? She reminds us of someone. Who could it be? Hrm.

It seems super familiar and not in a good way, right?

That's it!

MEEP.

MEEP again.

With how often our pals on the Left like to compare Trump to Hitler and lie about him perhaps we should just accept they always project who and what they are on others. Ahem.

Also, she has given this same exact speech with the same exact hand gestures several times:

The brown suit with the large shoulder pads really did the trick this time though.

Sensing a theme with their administration.

Heck, with their party.

