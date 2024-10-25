Whiny Bulwarker Tim Miller SOOOPER MAD, Tries Picking Fight with Gen-X for Supporting Trump and HOO BOY

Gen-X LOVES them some Donald Trump.
The generation who never really gave a damn about what other people wanted them to do, the generation that created its own incredibly successful industry, is the main demographic giving Trump his lead over Kamala.
That's awesome.
You're welcome, America.
🇺🇲 FINAL NATIONAL POLL: NYT/Siena— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 25, 2024
2-WAY
🟥 Trump: 48%
🟦 Harris: 48%
Last poll (9/26-10/6) - 🔵 Harris+3
——
FULL FIELD
🟥 Trump: 47%
🟦 Harris: 46%
🟩 Stein: 2%
🟪 Other: 2%
Last poll - 🔵 Harris +3
——
Crosstabs (2-way)
• Did not vote in 2020: Trump 47-43%
• Biden 2020… pic.twitter.com/jUMbkGM08Z
It's so awesome in fact that poor Bulwarker Tim Miller is big big BIG mad at them ...
As if they'd care but this is pretty damn funny.
The only age cohort the NYT has Trump winning is GenX. You losers pretended to be cynical/detached and then got fooled into fascism by America's campiest huckster. Worst generation!— Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 25, 2024
If we survive this we are skipping you and moving straight to an earnest millennial president. https://t.co/dAcMplW1sk
And that millennial president will be JD VANCE.
You're welcome.
Joke will be on Tim when the earnest Millennial ends up being J.D. Vance pic.twitter.com/LLE9Y0nV6n— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 25, 2024
HA!
The camp we put you in is going to feature 24/7 reruns of “Small Wonder”.— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 25, 2024
SO THERE.
Bruh. You look like you have a collection of scented candles and healing stones. pic.twitter.com/0YLlEt5GKL— The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) October 25, 2024
Recommended
I don’t think we have been ‘fooled’ at all.— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 25, 2024
Most people I know who support him support him hesitantly and are aware of his flaws.
We just think the other options, including *your team,* are much, much worse.
Winning hearts and minds, I see. This'll do the trick.— Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) October 25, 2024
Right?
Totally.
If they're not telling Americans they're too dumb to know they should support Kamala they're telling them they're being conned by Trump. Lefties are so kind and loving.
The thing about Gen X is this doesn’t bother us. We’re cool with having a millennial president too ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zgazi5DDJP— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 25, 2024
True story.
“If we survive this”. Jfc— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 25, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Your terms are acceptable.— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 25, 2024
Now, take a Xanax and calm down. Your hysteria isn't a good look.
No we are not. The Millennials are the biggest group of coddled whiners out there.— Christine (@__2Christine) October 25, 2024
Gen X supports Trump because we are the last generation that can deal with the reality of an imperfect world—and we are the last to remember what Communism did to half to it.
Excellent point.
okie dokie nerd boy pic.twitter.com/jUI3rGpzSV— 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 25, 2024
Yeah, nerd boy.
===========================================================================
Related:
'Lots of Finger Pointing'! Campaign Insider Says Kamala Harris's Swing State Operations in State of PANIC
Dem Strategist Insists Kamala Does NOT Speak in Word Salad, Americans Are Just TOO DUMB to Understand Her
Atlantic Writer Lets RACIST Mask Slip Explaining Why Some Blacks and Hispanics Support Trump (Watch)
'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral College He RUUUNS
Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member