Whiny Bulwarker Tim Miller SOOOPER MAD, Tries Picking Fight with Gen-X for Supporting Trump and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on October 25, 2024
AngieArtist

Gen-X LOVES them some Donald Trump.

The generation who never really gave a damn about what other people wanted them to do, the generation that created its own incredibly successful industry, is the main demographic giving Trump his lead over Kamala.

That's awesome.

You're welcome, America.

It's so awesome in fact that poor Bulwarker Tim Miller is big big BIG mad at them ...

As if they'd care but this is pretty damn funny.

And that millennial president will be JD VANCE.

You're welcome.

HA!

SO THERE.

Christina Pushaw DROPS Mother of ALL Truth-Bombs on WaPo for Their NASTY Hit Piece on Nicole Shanahan
Sam J.
Right?

Totally.

If they're not telling Americans they're too dumb to know they should support Kamala they're telling them they're being conned by Trump. Lefties are so kind and loving.

True story.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Excellent point.

Yeah, nerd boy.

===========================================================================

