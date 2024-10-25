Whiny Bulwarker Tim Miller SOOOPER MAD, Tries Picking Fight with Gen-X for Supporting Trump and HOO BOY

Gen-X LOVES them some Donald Trump.

The generation who never really gave a damn about what other people wanted them to do, the generation that created its own incredibly successful industry, is the main demographic giving Trump his lead over Kamala.

That's awesome.

You're welcome, America.

🇺🇲 FINAL NATIONAL POLL: NYT/Siena



2-WAY

🟥 Trump: 48%

🟦 Harris: 48%



Last poll (9/26-10/6) - 🔵 Harris+3

——

FULL FIELD

🟥 Trump: 47%

🟦 Harris: 46%

🟩 Stein: 2%

🟪 Other: 2%



Last poll - 🔵 Harris +3

——

Crosstabs (2-way)

• Did not vote in 2020: Trump 47-43%

• Biden 2020… pic.twitter.com/jUMbkGM08Z — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 25, 2024

It's so awesome in fact that poor Bulwarker Tim Miller is big big BIG mad at them ...

As if they'd care but this is pretty damn funny.

The only age cohort the NYT has Trump winning is GenX. You losers pretended to be cynical/detached and then got fooled into fascism by America's campiest huckster. Worst generation!



If we survive this we are skipping you and moving straight to an earnest millennial president. https://t.co/dAcMplW1sk — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 25, 2024

And that millennial president will be JD VANCE.

You're welcome.

Joke will be on Tim when the earnest Millennial ends up being J.D. Vance pic.twitter.com/LLE9Y0nV6n — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 25, 2024

HA!

The camp we put you in is going to feature 24/7 reruns of “Small Wonder”. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 25, 2024

SO THERE.

Bruh. You look like you have a collection of scented candles and healing stones. pic.twitter.com/0YLlEt5GKL — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) October 25, 2024

I don’t think we have been ‘fooled’ at all.



Most people I know who support him support him hesitantly and are aware of his flaws.



We just think the other options, including *your team,* are much, much worse. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 25, 2024

Winning hearts and minds, I see. This'll do the trick. — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) October 25, 2024

Right?

Totally.

If they're not telling Americans they're too dumb to know they should support Kamala they're telling them they're being conned by Trump. Lefties are so kind and loving.

The thing about Gen X is this doesn’t bother us. We’re cool with having a millennial president too ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zgazi5DDJP — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 25, 2024

True story.

“If we survive this”. Jfc — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 25, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Your terms are acceptable.



Now, take a Xanax and calm down. Your hysteria isn't a good look. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 25, 2024

No we are not. The Millennials are the biggest group of coddled whiners out there.



Gen X supports Trump because we are the last generation that can deal with the reality of an imperfect world—and we are the last to remember what Communism did to half to it. — Christine (@__2Christine) October 25, 2024

Excellent point.

okie dokie nerd boy pic.twitter.com/jUI3rGpzSV — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 25, 2024

Yeah, nerd boy.

