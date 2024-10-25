'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral College He RUUUNS

Adam Kinzinger has to be engagement farming and trolling for clicks at this point because no Republican, not even a 'proud RINO' like him, could be this stupid. It's fascinating, really, watching the Republicans that Democrats thought were a big deal in their efforts to hurt Trump because they made it bipartisan who are now turning out to be some of the biggest progressive losers yet.

Like Liz Cheney and of course, this numbnuts:

Want to create change in America? Get rid of the electoral college and force all candidates to compete for all Americans — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 25, 2024

Dude.

Bro.

C'mon.

We get it, you're trying to appeal to your newfound moronic friends on the Left but surely you've got at least a tiny sliver of your soul left, right?

RIGHT?

Yeah, maybe not. Oh, did we mention Little Adam shut down replies on his post? Because of course he did.

Principled conservative and CNN contributor Adam Kinzinger calls for the Electoral College to be abolished. https://t.co/SKqPZxP9mD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 25, 2024

Heh.

I can’t even tell anymore if this account is parody or real… https://t.co/QNs8x4DePL — The Panic (@ThePanic16) October 25, 2024

It's bad, right?

COUNTRY OVER PARTY.

Anybody who is dumb enough to say something like this would probably shoot at steel targets with a rifle from only 15 feet away... oh wait, never mind... https://t.co/0fkHWGK1tP — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) October 25, 2024

Just when you think Adam can't get any dumber he proves us all wrong.

Why not just eliminate the states too? We can just have a capital and districts like The Hunger Games. You’re an idiot. https://t.co/biw7oWrOu4 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) October 25, 2024

The irony.

