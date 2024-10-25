Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Slams GOP 'Election Deniers' and Gets Handed ALL the...
'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral College He RUUUNS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Adam Kinzinger has to be engagement farming and trolling for clicks at this point because no Republican, not even a 'proud RINO' like him, could be this stupid. It's fascinating, really, watching the Republicans that Democrats thought were a big deal in their efforts to hurt Trump because they made it bipartisan who are now turning out to be some of the biggest progressive losers yet.

Like Liz Cheney and of course, this numbnuts:

Dude.

Bro.

C'mon.

We get it, you're trying to appeal to your newfound moronic friends on the Left but surely you've got at least a tiny sliver of your soul left, right?

RIGHT?

Yeah, maybe not. Oh, did we mention Little Adam shut down replies on his post? Because of course he did.

Heh.

It's bad, right?

COUNTRY OVER PARTY.

Just when you think Adam can't get any dumber he proves us all wrong.

The irony.

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER

