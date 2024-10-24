Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting ABORTION Goes REALLY Wrong

Tim Walz took time out of his busy day skipping around on stage and clapping like a brain-damaged baby seal to 'talk to the guys' about protecting the women in their lives. Now, you'd think this would be smart, right? Considering mentally ill, unstable men who want to play dress-up have been invading women's spaces and sports ... but of course ol' Walz isn't talking about protecting women from that.

Oh no no, he knows his ticket needs the mentally ill, unstable men playing dress up to vote for them.

No.

He's talking to 'the guys' about how important it is to make sure women can abort on demand and with zero restrictions, and worst of all he claims this is protecting their freedoms. Yeah, he sucks.

Take a look at this:

I want to talk to all the guys for a second.



Think about all the women in your life that you love – daughters, wives, moms, cousins, neighbors.



This election is about their lives and protecting their freedoms. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 24, 2024

Democrats have spent decades now blaming young men for the problems of the world, and now they can't figure out why those same men don't want to vote for Kamala and Tampon Tim. And the fact he or someone on his campaign team thought this post was smart tells us they haven't really figured out how to fix their 'man problem'.

Can you please stop lying to the American people?



Trump would veto a national abortion ban. Women’s reproductive health isn’t in danger under Trump.



You and Harris both put women’s health in danger however, by supporting chemical castration and underage genital mutilation. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) October 24, 2024

In Tim's defense, he's lied so much about so many things we're not sure he even knows what the truth IS anymore.

It is not. It is about this nation descending into a facist autocracy by the undemocratic Democrat party. It is about our nation being invaded without ant government action to stop it. Finally, it is about the fact that EVERYTHING costs too much. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 24, 2024

It just doesn't read well for a bunch of 'girl dads' to act like advocating for the deaths of their future grandchildren is somehow empowering women.

I couldn’t care less what you have to say, bud. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) October 24, 2024

Overall, it seems like 'the guys' were really really REALLY less than impressed.

