Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting ABORTION Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Tim Walz took time out of his busy day skipping around on stage and clapping like a brain-damaged baby seal to 'talk to the guys' about protecting the women in their lives. Now, you'd think this would be smart, right? Considering mentally ill, unstable men who want to play dress-up have been invading women's spaces and sports ... but of course ol' Walz isn't talking about protecting women from that.

Oh no no, he knows his ticket needs the mentally ill, unstable men playing dress up to vote for them.

No.

He's talking to 'the guys' about how important it is to make sure women can abort on demand and with zero restrictions, and worst of all he claims this is protecting their freedoms. Yeah, he sucks.

Take a look at this:

Democrats have spent decades now blaming young men for the problems of the world, and now they can't figure out why those same men don't want to vote for Kamala and Tampon Tim. And the fact he or someone on his campaign team thought this post was smart tells us they haven't really figured out how to fix their 'man problem'. 

In Tim's defense, he's lied so much about so many things we're not sure he even knows what the truth IS anymore.

Sam J.
It just doesn't read well for a bunch of 'girl dads' to act like advocating for the deaths of their future grandchildren is somehow empowering women.

Overall, it seems like 'the guys' were really really REALLY less than impressed.

