It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests

Roblox is a virtual world video game that is popular among children … and child predators, but that's another story.

Essentially, players run around the virtual world, interacting with objects and one another, and perform various game tasks.

In their quest to ruin everything, leftists and their virtually-spawned spawn decided to stage anti-ICE protests within the virtual world. Nothing says fun, after all, like the most annoying people on the planet making digital versions of themselves.

On Monday I reported on anti-ICE protests taking over Roblox. One of the kids I interviewed texted me this morning to share that the Roblox protesters are now facing police violence. https://t.co/bmGLJmKXd0 pic.twitter.com/0qvdZvwGv7 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 18, 2025

The Roblox rabble rousers held signs, blocked the roadways, and rioted in the streets.

Some users were annoyed enough by the algorithmic activists to take matters into their own … er … keyboards.

Those users posed as ICE officers and SWAT members and held the rioters at bay behind barricades and their vehicles.

In a further escalation, according to the stunning reporting of Taylor Lorenz and her juvenile informant, some players acting as police opened fire on the protestors.

Imagine going onto a public gaming server simply to air your political grievances in the faces of players who would rather have fun and remain oblivious to the evils of Donald Trump (as they see it), only to face a hail of binary bullets. There's only one proper response to this type of barbaric behavior …

… Yep! That's the response we had as well.

We know this seems like a social media hoax, but it's very real. Check out this gem of a quote for Lorenz's article:

Recently, some Roblox players have been conducting virtual Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. There have been Roblox players dressed as ICE agents that barged into other player’s houses. They have 'arrested'a user hiding in his kitchen and chased down another player while conducting “Border Patrol” surveillance. Roblox ICE agents hunted down a young player in his Roblox home, banging his door down.

Yikes! Somebody might need to tell Taylor that Roblox is not real.

Okay this is funny. All the Roblox protesters (mimicking the LA riots), are being shot down by players on the police side.



Very woke reporter and doxer, Taylor Lorenz, is calling it “police violence.” https://t.co/RzNviit4Bg — Grummz (@Grummz) June 18, 2025

BREAKING: Cosplaying protestors shot by cosplaying police. We now go live to our cosplaying reporter, Taylor Lorenz.

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds, if not thousands, of kids and teenagers are staging anti-ICE protests, rallies, and even in-game riots across Roblox servers



📌#UnitedStates | #USA



Watch as hundreds if not thousands of kids and teenagers across the country take to Roblox servers to… pic.twitter.com/dfrXIlnE84 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 16, 2025

They're waving Mexican flags, and the police car is on fire. LOL.

My god pic.twitter.com/tVvm8hUkYg — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 18, 2025

We live in interesting times, to say the least.

'Roblisrael wasn't even a real country before 1948' pic.twitter.com/ZruVWjxlas — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) June 18, 2025

The last thing we need is everyone's political agenda invading our video games. Players play to escape reality for a time. We used to be able to do that with movies, but Hollywood liberals ruined that.

DEFUND Roblox police NOW pic.twitter.com/kgubBtLGil — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 18, 2025

What's next, AOC and the Squad crying outside virtual detention centers?

BRB making a Roblox account so I can run over Roblox ICE protestors with a Roblox car https://t.co/T0TVJFgYpy — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 18, 2025

Seriously. What teenage boy is not going to find the most enjoyable way to annoy the people who are terrorizing his video game?

Unpopular opinion: all digital Roblox protesters should be shot by digital police because 99% of them are probably creepy old dudes trying to seduce children https://t.co/rBZ0xZPwwn — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 18, 2025

Fact check: Probably True

This is nearly note-for-note a plotline in "Mythic Quest," and it's the hardest I've laughed in a long time watching any TV show. pic.twitter.com/vQA47iJ350 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 18, 2025

It's a wonder the parody accounts stay in business at this point.

9yo showed me a picture of the creepy old lady asking him questions on roblox pic.twitter.com/sTcmJ9o40x — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) June 18, 2025

LOL.

I can’t compete with this https://t.co/agh4iILzyS — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 18, 2025

Nobody can. All we can do is laugh.