It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 9:10 PM on June 18, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Roblox is a virtual world video game that is popular among children … and child predators, but that's another story.

Essentially, players run around the virtual world, interacting with objects and one another, and perform various game tasks.

In their quest to ruin everything, leftists and their virtually-spawned spawn decided to stage anti-ICE protests within the virtual world. Nothing says fun, after all, like the most annoying people on the planet making digital versions of themselves.

The Roblox rabble rousers held signs, blocked the roadways, and rioted in the streets.

Some users were annoyed enough by the algorithmic activists to take matters into their own … er … keyboards.

Those users posed as ICE officers and SWAT members and held the rioters at bay behind barricades and their vehicles.

In a further escalation, according to the stunning reporting of Taylor Lorenz and her juvenile informant, some players acting as police opened fire on the protestors.

Imagine going onto a public gaming server simply to air your political grievances in the faces of players who would rather have fun and remain oblivious to the evils of Donald Trump (as they see it), only to face a hail of binary bullets. There's only one proper response to this type of barbaric behavior …

… Yep! That's the response we had as well.

We know this seems like a social media hoax, but it's very real. Check out this gem of a quote for Lorenz's article:

Recently, some Roblox players have been conducting virtual Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. There have been Roblox players dressed as ICE agents that barged into other player’s houses. They have 'arrested'a user hiding in his kitchen and chased down another player while conducting “Border Patrol” surveillance. Roblox ICE agents hunted down a young player in his Roblox home, banging his door down.

Yikes! Somebody might need to tell Taylor that Roblox is not real.

BREAKING: Cosplaying protestors shot by cosplaying police. We now go live to our cosplaying reporter, Taylor Lorenz.

They're waving Mexican flags, and the police car is on fire. LOL.

We live in interesting times, to say the least.

The last thing we need is everyone's political agenda invading our video games. Players play to escape reality for a time. We used to be able to do that with movies, but Hollywood liberals ruined that.

What's next, AOC and the Squad crying outside virtual detention centers?

Seriously. What teenage boy is not going to find the most enjoyable way to annoy the people who are terrorizing his video game?

Fact check: Probably True

It's a wonder the parody accounts stay in business at this point.

LOL.

Nobody can. All we can do is laugh.

