LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More Embarrassing Than HERSELF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Man oh man, Kamala Harris must be doing even worse than we realize if her team decided to have her do a sit down with Rachel Maddow. Wait, that's not Rachel ... our bad ... that's Mark Cuban.

HAAAAA, see what we did there?

It would appear Kamala's handlers have figured out the only way to keep her from looking like a complete moron is if they put her next to someone who is a bigger moron than she is. Like Cuban.

Watch:

Normal. Eh. Granted, Cuban is definitely the more embarrassing of the two BUT that still doesn't make Kamala look normal. She's just awkward, and weird, and creepy, and unlikable ... she automatically makes you think of the head of your HOA, ya' know? 

Hag central.

But it was nice of Cuban to make a horse's arse of himself for her.

Excellent question. Honestly, this editor wasn't sure if it was real at first.

True story.

And considering how dumb most Democrats are (Eric Swalwell, we're talking about you, pal) that is really saying something. 

