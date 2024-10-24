ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Dana Bash Admits Kamala 'Failed to Close the Deal' and Aaron Rupar Just Can't DEEEAL

Kamala Harris did such a bad job during her CNN Town Hall that CNN itself fact-checked her AND Dana Bash admitted she's hearing from people that Kamala 'failed to close the deal.' And considering we're only 12 days out from the election, she desperately needed to close the deal for the voters.

Advertisement

And.

She.

Failed.

Cue the shrieking from Aaron Rupar:

jesus -- Dana Bash says she's hearing from people that Harris failed "to close the deal." These folks are gonna bothsides us straight into fascism. pic.twitter.com/XwGpxWKj8q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2024

At this point we are officially convinced that Rupar and other Leftie are absolutely confused about what is and is not fascism. A president you disagree with running the country is not fascism, people.

He continued:

CNN doing theater criticism while the other guy threatens to round up tens of millions of people and sic the military on his domestic foes (including journalists) is surreal to watch. They can't let go of the idea that this is a normal campaign. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2024

WHAT THE HELL IS HE EVEN TALKING ABOUT?

You know what, we don't wanna know.

Oh, and Jen Rubin was also freaked out:

which people? when? how many? how did they contact her? — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 24, 2024

Someone sounds nervous.

Put the boxed wine DOWN, Jen.

Well, those “people” better get used to caring around their national identity card for all the roving checkpoints and people knocking on their door asking for papers. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 24, 2024

These people are nutty. Seriously nutty.

These journalists are the worst. America is literally staring into the fascist abyss and they are going to hold Kamala Harris to a ridiculously high standard. Her opponent is a fascist. And this is what they are bellyaching about? I wanna throw my phone at the TV. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/fUZtRn9FeH — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 24, 2024

Woof.

How about a little sanity?

She did fail to close the deal. It was all about Trump and nothing about what she would bring to POTUS. The answer is nothing btw, Harris is quite possibly the least qualified candidate ever to run. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 24, 2024

This. ^

Kamala on the other hand is a straight up lying communist. Dangerous as a Venezuelan dictator.

Gun confiscation

Stack the Supreme Court

Marxist Price Controls.

Free Speech only for the State MSM (like Rupar)

Declaring 150 million MAGA fascist Nazis pic.twitter.com/OTNSZHq1Zp — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) October 24, 2024

Because she did. She's a moron and it shown like a beacon on a mountain last night.

Last night Kamala Harris lost the Democrat Presidential debate by being alone on the stage with her personalities.

Try as he may, Anderson Cooper, could not make that woman look good. Her… — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 24, 2024

Kammy sounded like an utterly incompetent & desperate fool. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) October 24, 2024

Advertisement

Kammy sounded like HERSELF.

That is who she is.

That is who she has always been.

===========================================================================

Related:

TWO Can Play at That Epstein Game! Sean Davis Drops INCRIMINATING Pic of The Atlantic's Owner and HOO BOY

Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well Versed on Issues



'He Hit Me SO HARD': Kamala's Husband's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence About How VIOLENT He Was and WOW

Here FOR IT! Kamala's Terrible, No-Good Campaign Gets Worse as Even CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Her (Watch)

'We Saw This in 2020': Techno Fog Debunks and DISMANTLES What's Left of the 'Trump Groped Me' Story



Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL

===========================================================================