ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Dana Bash Admits Kamala 'Failed to Close the Deal' and Aaron Rupar Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on October 24, 2024
Kamala Harris did such a bad job during her CNN Town Hall that CNN itself fact-checked her AND Dana Bash admitted she's hearing from people that Kamala 'failed to close the deal.' And considering we're only 12 days out from the election, she desperately needed to close the deal for the voters.

And.

She.

Failed.

Cue the shrieking from Aaron Rupar:

At this point we are officially convinced that Rupar and other Leftie are absolutely confused about what is and is not fascism. A president you disagree with running the country is not fascism, people.

He continued:

WHAT THE HELL IS HE EVEN TALKING ABOUT?

You know what, we don't wanna know.

Oh, and Jen Rubin was also freaked out:

Someone sounds nervous.

Put the boxed wine DOWN, Jen.

These people are nutty. Seriously nutty.

Woof.

How about a little sanity?

This. ^

Kammy sounded like HERSELF.

That is who she is.

That is who she has always been.

