TWO Can Play at That Epstein Game! Sean Davis Drops INCRIMINATING Pic of The Atlantic's Owner and HOO BOY

The Left has always played dirty, it's sort of what they do, but the last few days tell us their internals must be REALLY REALLY REALLY bad because they have gone off the a-hole rails in a massive way accusing Trump of praising Hitler AND groping some model at Epstein's house over 30 years ago.

A house Epstein did not own at the time.

Yeah, they made it up or she did and convinced The Guardian it was legit. We do know other major Leftist outlets said no way, so that tells us a lot. That being said, it didn't stop the Left (especially the model in question who actually worked for Barack Obama at one point) from trying to make Trump into a pervert, again.

Welp, two can play at that game.

Speaking of PERVERTS:

Since both Jeffrey Epstein and The Atlantic are in the news, here’s a photo of the current owner of The Atlantic casually lounging with Jeffrey Epstein’s madam. pic.twitter.com/R15q2gcyas — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 24, 2024

WHOA. Whoda thunk? So the owner of The Atlantic, the garbage rag responsible for the latest Trump/Hitler piece, not to mention Kamala's best good friend, was photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's 'Madam'.

Gosh, that's not a good look.

Yep. Really makes you think! https://t.co/nWaOWNQ7zP — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) October 24, 2024

Don't it?

Of course this is how it was cooked up.

Of course! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 24, 2024

Certainly makes ya' wonder.

How many from the Atlantic were invited to Bill Clinton’s daughter’s wedding? pic.twitter.com/B5XFENfw6M — That Guy (@Baron_Scicluna) October 24, 2024

Seems like a fair question.

Awwwwwwwkkkkkkkward — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 24, 2024

Ain't it though?

