TWO Can Play at That Epstein Game! Sean Davis Drops INCRIMINATING Pic of The Atlantic's Owner and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy

The Left has always played dirty, it's sort of what they do, but the last few days tell us their internals must be REALLY REALLY REALLY bad because they have gone off the a-hole rails in a massive way accusing Trump of praising Hitler AND groping some model at Epstein's house over 30 years ago.

A house Epstein did not own at the time.

Yeah, they made it up or she did and convinced The Guardian it was legit. We do know other major Leftist outlets said no way, so that tells us a lot. That being said, it didn't stop the Left (especially the model in question who actually worked for Barack Obama at one point) from trying to make Trump into a pervert, again.

Welp, two can play at that game.

Speaking of PERVERTS:

WHOA. Whoda thunk? So the owner of The Atlantic, the garbage rag responsible for the latest Trump/Hitler piece, not to mention Kamala's best good friend, was photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's 'Madam'. 

Gosh, that's not a good look.

Don't it?

Certainly makes ya' wonder.

Seems like a fair question.

Ain't it though?

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

