Spilling the Frijoles: Maxine Waters Says Dems Want to Reward Illegal Alien Rioters with U.S. Citizenship

Mad Maxine Waters brought her unhinged insanity before cameras on Sunday in Los Angeles. While ranting and rambling, she admitted that the Democrat Party’s endgame was to reward illegal aliens with U.S. citizenship. Looting businesses, attacking ICE officers and blocking their vehicles, setting fire to buildings and cars, ignoring our immigration laws: these are all things Waters and the Democrat Party think illegal aliens deserve citizenship for.
Here’s her long rant where she spills the ‘frijoles.’ (WATCH)
🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Maxine Waters just demanded the United States give CITIZENSHIP to illegal rioters in Los Angeles— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025
SHE JUST EXPOSED THE PLOT.
Democrats are IMPORTING VOTERS. pic.twitter.com/LKqjP6GnA6
So let me get this straight…— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 8, 2025
If you:
A) enter the country illegally
B) burn down the city you live in
C) riot in the streets
We should reward you with citizenship????
That was their plan all along. Get them in, grant them citizenship and the Dems have a larger voter base— David Blackett (@idbusa) June 8, 2025
Welcome to the Democrat Party!— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025
It’s time to really hike the conversation around the dnc being an actual terrorist organization… objectively more so than it’s a party— Jonathan (@jchenault777) June 8, 2025
We should only do that if we have proof that the Democrat Party imported a foreign army from across our southern border over the last four years. Oh, wait.
Earlier, Waters was lamenting the National Guard having to be armed to protect itself and others from the unhinged radical foot soldiers of her Democrat Party, which unleashed a hellstorm of violence, property damage, arson, looting, and dangerous attacks against authorities on Saturday. Why guns? (WATCH)
🚨 JUST IN: Deranged Rep. Maxine Waters is now outside the ICE facility in Los Angeles harassing National Guard troops— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025
She’s stoking the flames by mentioning “CIVIL WAR”
Democrats WANT vioIence in the street. They’re BEGGING for it.
Freaking disgusting.
🎥 @IRT_Media pic.twitter.com/m6L6b0wZle
Here’s a video explaining why ICE and other federal authorities need guns. (WATCH)
“wHy dO tHeY hAvE gUnS?” pic.twitter.com/1PrG2gGegx— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025
Cause of IDIOTS LIKE THIS— James Farina (@JamesFarin57235) June 8, 2025
They need to have people between cars that can stop and arrest every one of them. This could kill the drivers!— Ginjie 𝕏 (@breauxbot) June 8, 2025
The Democrat Party clearly doesn’t care. Assuming the rock-thrower is an illegal alien, Waters says her party wants to award him citizenship. Killing or injuring Americans is not disqualifying. Regaining power and importing new voters to permanently maintain it is all that matters at the end of the day.
