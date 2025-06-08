There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About...
Spilling the Frijoles: Maxine Waters Says Dems Want to Reward Illegal Alien Rioters with U.S. Citizenship

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Mad Maxine Waters brought her unhinged insanity before cameras on Sunday in Los Angeles. While ranting and rambling, she admitted that the Democrat Party’s endgame was to reward illegal aliens with U.S. citizenship. Looting businesses, attacking ICE officers and blocking their vehicles, setting fire to buildings and cars, ignoring our immigration laws: these are all things Waters and the Democrat Party think illegal aliens deserve citizenship for.

Here’s her long rant where she spills the ‘frijoles.’ (WATCH)

We should only do that if we have proof that the Democrat Party imported a foreign army from across our southern border over the last four years. Oh, wait.

Earlier, Waters was lamenting the National Guard having to be armed to protect itself and others from the unhinged radical foot soldiers of her Democrat Party, which unleashed a hellstorm of violence, property damage, arson, looting, and dangerous attacks against authorities on Saturday. Why guns? (WATCH)

Those birds left the nest ages ago. It’s just empty space now. Well, Trump lives there, but it's still incredibly spacious.

Here’s a video explaining why ICE and other federal authorities need guns. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party clearly doesn’t care. Assuming the rock-thrower is an illegal alien, Waters says her party wants to award him citizenship. Killing or injuring Americans is not disqualifying. Regaining power and importing new voters to permanently maintain it is all that matters at the end of the day.

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAXINE WATERS

