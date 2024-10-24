'We Saw This in 2020': Techno Fog Debunks and DISMANTLES What's Left of the 'Trump Groped Me' Story

Kamala Harris's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad campaign continues to collapse in real time and we'd be lying if we said we WEREN'T enjoying TF out of it. Considering we all know MAMALA didn't earn her place on the ticket, that very powerful people actually installed her after kicking Biden off the ticket for being too old (after he was no longer useful to them), we'd like to think of this as karma paying her and the people who thought they could scam their own voters a visit.

As you all know, the 'Trump groped me' story is already falling apart, and good ol' Techno Fog made time to rip up what remained of this sad, sorry, story that even the most leftist of rags turned down.

Weeks ago.

Except of course, The Guardian.

We saw this in 2020.



Same reporters, same publication.



Same allegations, same timing, same opponent - but different elections.



It seems the Democrats have a preferred venue to run their October surprise. And a reporter willing to do their bidding. pic.twitter.com/zXfd0RRjtE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 24, 2024

Third verse, same as the first.

Yup. It's almost as if they have a pre-written script and they just plug in the name of whatever woman is willing to exploit herself for the cause. Ironically, this woman actually worked for Obama so ... yeah.

What a crock from the get go.

Former Obama activist pic.twitter.com/bPN0K2e1X5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 24, 2024

Awww yes.

Huh, would you look at that?

Pelosi's Wrap Up Smear.



They just do it over and over and over. To all kinds of candidates. Just off the top of my head I can think of these...



Justice Clarence Thomas

Justice Kavanaugh

President Trump

Lt. Gov Mark Robinson pic.twitter.com/CoVD7UAZtr — 🇺🇲 JayJay 🇺🇲 (@2Trump2024) October 24, 2024

Sadly, it has worked ... until now.

Seems Americans are sick and tired of the BS and just want all the drama from THE LEFT to stop. Perhaps it's safe to say they've overplayed their hand this time?

It’s amazing how many women’s amnesia wears off 14 days before elections. — Ask Me 🫡 🇺🇸 (@NHxpat) October 24, 2024

Ain't it?

