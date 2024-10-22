Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually the Better Candidate annnd LOL

Watching the Kamala Harris campaign COLLAPSE in real time one has to wonder if the Democrats who kicked Joe Biden off the ticket for being too old are having buyer's remorse with the unlikable imbecile nobody wanted or voted for.

The Hill seems to be wondering this very thing.

What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha HA HA HA.

"What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along?" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/ilDyghJhS8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2024

*snort*

From The Hill:

Would President Biden have been a better candidate and choice despite suffering from the effects of age and 81 years? Further, suppose that the disastrous June 27 debate with Trump had not taken place, or that Biden had been firing on all cylinders that night. Would Biden have been forced to withdraw? And whether Harris loses or wins, some will ask whether Biden might still have been a better candidate. Bob Woodward’s new book, “War,” might not be dispositive in representing Biden’s strengths and weaknesses. The book does add weight to this thought experiment, though. Woodward paints a very positive picture of Biden’s ability to lead and to govern despite making mistakes, most notably the disastrous withdrawal from Kabul. Woodward also reports that Biden’s obvious decline was physical and not mental.

In other words, Biden had some physical issues caused by age ... Kamala is just a moron.

Actions have coupsequences. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) October 22, 2024

LOL. Says a lot about Kamala if a dude with dementia is better than the 80-IQ nothing that slept her way into office. — Wolf 🇺🇸🐺 (@ThePatriotWolf) October 22, 2024

Oof.

Hey, we didn't write it.

We may have nodded along reading it and we included it in this piece BUT we did not write it.

It would appear so! pic.twitter.com/e3LJkkhvBc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 22, 2024

Goodness.

What was it Biden allegedly told Obama at Ethel Kennedy's funeral? Oh yeah, that's right, he said, 'I'm stronger.'

What did Dem voters decide?



Oh wait — Razor (@hale_razor) October 22, 2024

Oh wait, indeed.

