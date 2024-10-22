WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL

Sounds like there are some big problems inside the Harris campaign. Problems they're 'privately' trying to address ...

In other words, Team Kamala is seeing even bigger issues than we can comprehend with their so-called 'blue wall,' and are desperately trying to find a way to fix them.

NEW: Harris campaign is privately flagging potential cracks in the Blue Wall.

– Discussions of an anomaly w/Blue Wall and not all states falling in the same direction. Hasn't happened since 1988.

– Concerns centered on MI, 3 sources tell us (campaign pushes back and say they're… — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) October 22, 2024

Her post continues:

– Concerns centered on MI, 3 sources tell us (campaign pushes back and say they're gonna win MI). – Warning signs in North Carolina.“Of all of the seven [states], that one seems to be a little bit slipping away,” a Harris campaign official said of North Carolina.

North Carolina was always going to be a coup for Democrats and is still well within reach.



But pre-Hurricane it potentially offered another route to 270 (after combining electoral votes with NV, which Ds also have to hold). — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) October 22, 2024

Early signs of Black voting down in NC.



–Good signs for Dems: Trump is spending another day in NC, indicating he needs to shore it up 14 days to election.



–Democrats have the strongest org in NC they've had in awhile in the states.



This from a longtime Democratic… — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) October 22, 2024

Keep in mind, black men are still a problem for Kamala and not just in NC. Trump has taken even more of the black vote this year than he did in 20 or even 16. This spells trouble for Kamala and massive cracks in that blue wall.

As an outsider looking in its pathetic how NC was treated since the hurricane. That alone my vote is REPUBLICAN. — LINDA@fromtheBRONX (@Lindaasteinbach) October 22, 2024

Democrats have done themselves (and by default, Kamala) no favors with their behavior and actions in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

I’m just curious if this is really an “insider” or more second hand whispers. The fundamentals don’t add up for this story. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 22, 2024

You know if this jagoff is complaining there is definitely something here for Democrats to be worried about.

NC shifted so far to the right in 2020, no way it shifts to the left in this environment. — BigJuicyBootay (@BootayJuicy) October 22, 2024

Considering Cooper was more concerned about making sure Helene didn't hurt Kamala than he was about his own constituents. Yeah, this is not good ... for Kamala.

