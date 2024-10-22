MMA Fighter Malcolm Flex: This Is Why Black Men Are Rejecting Harris
Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is...
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP...
'DEVASTATING'! Chris Cillizza Sheds ALL the Tears Over Eroding Trust In Dying Legacy...
VIP
Liz Cheney Did NOT Think This 'Qualification' Through When She Used It to...
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With...
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds...
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING...
YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO...
Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying...
DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for...
Zip It! Liz Cheney Wants Her Own Election Day Version of 'A Quiet...
As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump...
They Can't ... Let It ... GO: NYT Investigates Trump's Technique in Making...

WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sounds like there are some big problems inside the Harris campaign. Problems they're 'privately' trying to address ...

In other words, Team Kamala is seeing even bigger issues than we can comprehend with their so-called 'blue wall,' and are desperately trying to find a way to fix them.

Advertisement

Privately.

Quietly.

Whatever.

Check this out:

Her post continues:

– Concerns centered on MI, 3 sources tell us (campaign pushes back and say they're gonna win MI).

– Warning signs in North Carolina.“Of all of the seven [states], that one seems to be a little bit slipping away,” a Harris campaign official said of North Carolina.

Ruh-roh.

Pre-hurricane.

Interesting.

Recommended

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With Sec. of State Raffensperger
Sam J.
Advertisement

Keep in mind, black men are still a problem for Kamala and not just in NC. Trump has taken even more of the black vote this year than he did in 20 or even 16. This spells trouble for Kamala and massive cracks in that blue wall.

There it is.

Democrats have done themselves (and by default, Kamala) no favors with their behavior and actions in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

You know if this jagoff is complaining there is definitely something here for Democrats to be worried about. 

Considering Cooper was more concerned about making sure Helene didn't hurt Kamala than he was about his own constituents. Yeah, this is not good ... for Kamala.

Keep pushing.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

Mark Hamill Uses Carrie Fisher's Birthday to Push Kamala in Whole New Level of DERANGED Never Seen Before

WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk from James Woods

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger

McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES

HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With Sec. of State Raffensperger
Sam J.
'DEVASTATING'! Chris Cillizza Sheds ALL the Tears Over Eroding Trust In Dying Legacy Media
Warren Squire
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk From James Woods
Sam J.
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background
Sam J.
Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is His Most Unhinged Post YET
Sam J.
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With Sec. of State Raffensperger Sam J.
Advertisement