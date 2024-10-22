HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background

The New York Times doesn't think Trump should be able to challenge Kamala Harris on her background claims. Huh. Almost as if they know she's lying her arse off and every time he challenges another one of her claims she looks faker and phonier.

Especially the McDonalds thing.

Man, our pals in the Leftist media are still freaking TF out about that. Hey, if they want to give Trump more free press about his work at McDonald's more power to them.

But shaming Trump for pushing her on her fake background? Nope.

The New York Times says that it's not okay for Trump to challenge claims that Kamala Harris has made about her background pic.twitter.com/avbHoORco5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 21, 2024

Scott Jennings said it far better.

Harris in a speech last week claimed that Trump personally wrote, bound into a book, and distributed project 2025. So, yeah - F off. https://t.co/7Ir7hkpClp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 21, 2024

And boom.

BOOM even.

Wait ... this deserves the the coveted BOOMITY.

What he said.

Scott, the media and "experts" seem very focused and angry about the McDonalds photo op.



Why? What is it about this one event that has made them all so agitated?



Genuinely curious. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 21, 2024

Because it humanized him. It made him look kind, smart, funny, amicable ... human at a time when Kamala and her servants in the media need him to look like a fascist dictator DETERMINED to overthrow a democracy we do not have. The last thing Kammy and her handlers want is a likable Trump, and that's exactly what we got when he served fries at McDonalds.

The media never raises the fact that Project 2025 has zero to do with Trump, and he's publicly said so numerous times.



Yet Trump has to continuously disavow anything and everything 24/7.



You know, it's almost like there's a double standard. 🤔 — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) October 21, 2024

Double standard? Say it ain't SO!

Harris is a fraud. — YOUR Partner for Peace (@survive22morrow) October 21, 2024

Louder for the mouth-breathers in the back.

Her campaign is also running an ad, saying he will end social security and Medicare.

All she has is falsehoods and propaganda. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) October 21, 2024

Her entire campaign is a dumpster fire of vapid and empty lies, just like her noggin.

Keep. Pushing.

