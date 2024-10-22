HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on October 22, 2024
The New York Times doesn't think Trump should be able to challenge Kamala Harris on her background claims. Huh. Almost as if they know she's lying her arse off and every time he challenges another one of her claims she looks faker and phonier.

Especially the McDonalds thing.

Man, our pals in the Leftist media are still freaking TF out about that. Hey, if they want to give Trump more free press about his work at McDonald's more power to them.

But shaming Trump for pushing her on her fake background? Nope.

Scott Jennings said it far better.

And boom.

BOOM even.

Wait ... this deserves the the coveted BOOMITY.

What he said.

Because it humanized him. It made him look kind, smart, funny, amicable ... human at a time when Kamala and her servants in the media need him to look like a fascist dictator DETERMINED to overthrow a democracy we do not have. The last thing Kammy and her handlers want is a likable Trump, and that's exactly what we got when he served fries at McDonalds.

Double standard? Say it ain't SO!

Louder for the mouth-breathers in the back.

Her entire campaign is a dumpster fire of vapid and empty lies, just like her noggin.

Keep. Pushing. 

