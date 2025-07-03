Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump

We suppose we should know who this guy is, because he introduces himself as "The Master." Anyway, the Master is attending a protest against "you know who" — He Who Cannot Be Named — and wearing red lipstick for the occasion. Why? Because do you know who else didn't like women wearing red lipstick? Hitler.

Advertisement

Democrat says he’s wearing lipstick to protest President Trump.



He says other people should do similarly.



Reopen the asylums. pic.twitter.com/2B6VjPIBBF — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 3, 2025

Other people should definitely do similarly. It's like when Jess Piper suggested that anti-Trump white women get matching tattoos to send the message, "Yes, I’m a white woman but not one of those pick-me Republicans.” Someone else had the brilliant idea of wearing blue nail polish to quietly identify themselves as anti-Trumpers to other white women who voted for Kamala Harris.

Leftist activist says he's protesting Trump by wearing red lipstick, and encourages others to do the same.



How will Trump ever recover from this?pic.twitter.com/874Q5GB5ax — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2025

I encourage this behavior. It’s hilarious. — retard (@macewan) July 3, 2025

I honestly don't know how difficult putting on lipstick is, but that dude looks like he's put it in before.... — Marty McFly (@MartyMcflizy) July 3, 2025

This won’t win back male voters either. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 3, 2025

As a "man", if you want to wear lipstick, just wear the lipstick without making up an excuse and then deal with the fallout. — Just an ordinary guy (@BTC_Minarchist) July 3, 2025

Just an excuse to do what he does, the guy applied it better than most women, he knows what he is doing. — Roberto Cavazos (@ELRJCavazos) July 3, 2025

He’s just looking for an excuse to wear red lipstick. He probably has ladies panties on as well. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Mad Hatteras (@CarolynDCro) July 3, 2025

Oh no, not the red lipstick. 😳 — Just•a•Regular•Gal (@wanda_atwood) July 3, 2025

Plot twist: His friend Jen was trolling him and is laughing right now. — Based Boomer (@BasedxBoomer) July 3, 2025

The whole "Hitler hated red lipstick" sounds like something the trolls on 4Chan would come up with to see how many idiots took them seriously.

***