MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB...
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign
Former '60 Minutes' Correspondent Calls Settlement 'The Nadir for the Network'
VIP
Dem Robert Garcia Melts Down Over BBB Supercharging ICE to Deport His Party’s...
Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to...
New Report: John Brennan Rushed the Russian Interference Intelligence Assessment
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling
VICTIM BLAMING: Check Out How Germany's Addressing Sexual Harassment at Public Pools This...
SHARP AS A TACK, JACK! Biden Announces New Memoir With Rambling, Incoherent Remarks...
'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro...
Joe Biden's Autopen Slams BBB Passage With More Lies While X Users Sink...
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's...

Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We suppose we should know who this guy is, because he introduces himself as "The Master." Anyway, the Master is attending a protest against "you know who" — He Who Cannot Be Named — and wearing red lipstick for the occasion. Why? Because do you know who else didn't like women wearing red lipstick? Hitler.

Advertisement

Other people should definitely do similarly. It's like when Jess Piper suggested that anti-Trump white women get matching tattoos to send the message, "Yes, I’m a white woman but not one of those pick-me Republicans.” Someone else had the brilliant idea of wearing blue nail polish to quietly identify themselves as anti-Trumpers to other white women who voted for Kamala Harris.

Recommended

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Advertisement

The whole "Hitler hated red lipstick" sounds like something the trolls on 4Chan would come up with to see how many idiots took them seriously.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of Shuttering USAID
Brett T.
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign
Brett T.
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB is a Home Run for the American People
Warren Squire
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling
Doug P.
Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to Defend '60 Minutes'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES Sam J.
Advertisement