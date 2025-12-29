Forbes ‘Journo’ Settles on ‘Republicans Seize’ for Fake Story of ‘Attacks’ on Minnesota...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Kristi Noem Shows What's Happening Right Now in MN (Tim Walz Will Get Nervous After 'Learing' About This)

Doug P. | 1:20 PM on December 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Over at Townhall this morning, Matt Vespa noted that independent journo Nick Shirley has received some recognition for doing the work that many who fancy themselves to be "reporters" have refused to do: 

A YouTuber, Nick Shirley, did what the mainstream press would not: he investigated childcare centers that are collecting millions in funding but have no kids. He was accused of being an ICE agent by some unhinged, old, crusty white liberal outside the “learing” center, which was supposed to have 99 children enrolled. This place is reportedly getting $4 million. Shirley’s video has earned praise from Vice President JD Vance, Clay Travis, James Woods, and others. Will CBS News’ Bari Weiss dispatch a team? FBI Director Kash Patel said those found guilty of these alleged crimes may face denaturalization and deportation procedures.

Not only did Shirley's work catch some attention from the people named above, but it looks like the video has also piqued some interest from the Department of Homeland Security:

Prepare for Tim Walz to again blame this on white supremacy in the Trump administration: 

Expose the fraud, and more importantly hold people accountable. There's no way all this happened under the noses of Minnesota's political leadership and nobody knew what was going on. 

"Learing Center & Lawndramat." 

*****

