Kristi Noem Shows What's Happening Right Now in MN (Tim Walz Will Get Nervous After 'Learing' About This)

Over at Townhall this morning, Matt Vespa noted that independent journo Nick Shirley has received some recognition for doing the work that many who fancy themselves to be "reporters" have refused to do:

A YouTuber, Nick Shirley, did what the mainstream press would not: he investigated childcare centers that are collecting millions in funding but have no kids. He was accused of being an ICE agent by some unhinged, old, crusty white liberal outside the “learing” center, which was supposed to have 99 children enrolled. This place is reportedly getting $4 million. Shirley’s video has earned praise from Vice President JD Vance, Clay Travis, James Woods, and others. Will CBS News’ Bari Weiss dispatch a team? FBI Director Kash Patel said those found guilty of these alleged crimes may face denaturalization and deportation procedures.

Not only did Shirley's work catch some attention from the people named above, but it looks like the video has also piqued some interest from the Department of Homeland Security:

NEW: HSI on location at Minneapolis childcare center conducting “massive” investigation into fraud. https://t.co/2pC6miLbzO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2025

Prepare for Tim Walz to again blame this on white supremacy in the Trump administration:

Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud.



More coming. pic.twitter.com/wmQ1x0t4Sc — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 29, 2025

DHS is on the ground in Minneapolis, going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites.



The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results. pic.twitter.com/7XtRflv36b — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 29, 2025

Expose the fraud, and more importantly hold people accountable. There's no way all this happened under the noses of Minnesota's political leadership and nobody knew what was going on.

They should have hung out a laundromat sign. pic.twitter.com/6SedEWQJZW — Sally Mac (@SallyVee19) December 29, 2025

"Learing Center & Lawndramat."

