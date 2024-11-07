Jess Piper Suggests Anti-Trump White Women Get Identifying Tattoos

Psycho Says She's Purchasing a Glock and Shooting Every White Man She Sees
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 07, 2024
meme

Progressives have been looking for anyone to blame for Kamala Harris' stunning loss on Election Day and great minds like Joy Reid and Elie Mystal are happy to blame white women. Julia Roberts had told them to defy their controlling MAGA husbands and sneak in a vote for Harris. Bust as we reported, Mystal's followers don't even want to hear from white "allies" who voted for Harris.

Jess Piper, executive director of Blue Missouri and Twitchy regular, is an anti-Trump white woman, and she wants some way for other anti-Trump white women to distinguish themselves. As we reported, some women are shaving their heads, while others have suggested wearing blue wristbands so they can identify each other.

Piper might want to consider the blue wristband idea because it makes a lot more sense than getting matching tattoos.

They should probably tattoo their faces since their arms will be covered by their red handmaiden's robes.

Women seem intrigued by the blue bracelet idea, but purple hair is also an option.

It's very important that the first thing strangers know about you is that you didn't vote for Trump. Like putting one of those "In this house we believe" signs in your front yard. You need to literally virtue signal.

***

