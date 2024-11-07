Jess Piper Suggests Anti-Trump White Women Get Identifying Tattoos

Progressives have been looking for anyone to blame for Kamala Harris' stunning loss on Election Day and great minds like Joy Reid and Elie Mystal are happy to blame white women. Julia Roberts had told them to defy their controlling MAGA husbands and sneak in a vote for Harris. Bust as we reported, Mystal's followers don't even want to hear from white "allies" who voted for Harris.

Jess Piper, executive director of Blue Missouri and Twitchy regular, is an anti-Trump white woman, and she wants some way for other anti-Trump white women to distinguish themselves. As we reported, some women are shaving their heads, while others have suggested wearing blue wristbands so they can identify each other.

Piper might want to consider the blue wristband idea because it makes a lot more sense than getting matching tattoos.

I’m a white woman with bleached hair and lots of eyeliner and fake nails and a Diet Coke addiction. I look like one of them.



Can the anti-Trump white women all get a tattoo so we are easily identifiable? “Yes, I’m a white woman but not one of those pick-me Republicans.” — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) November 7, 2024

You want to tattoo your political opponents? How many books would you say you’ve read? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 7, 2024

Please. Y’all all get matching tattoos. 🤣 — Annie ♥️s Freedom (@AnniesBackAgain) November 7, 2024

Y'all spent the last few years calling us deranged. — kroot (@dakroot) November 7, 2024

They should probably tattoo their faces since their arms will be covered by their red handmaiden's robes.

There’s something seriously wrong with you. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) November 7, 2024

Yes, please tattoo it to your forehead so we can avoid you at all costs. 🙄 — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) November 7, 2024

No need for the tattoo. I can tell by your weight. — Patty (@pattyisright) November 7, 2024

Just wear a mask. Problem solved. — K. Joe Heitz (@n351wj) November 7, 2024

Women seem intrigued by the blue bracelet idea, but purple hair is also an option.

I’m a natural blonde so I’m purple now — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) November 7, 2024

Im dying my hair purple — Mrs Mock (@jahngerale) November 7, 2024

Just put a L on your forehead and everyone will know — Ronnie Shirley (@LizardLickTowin) November 7, 2024

It's very important that the first thing strangers know about you is that you didn't vote for Trump. Like putting one of those "In this house we believe" signs in your front yard. You need to literally virtue signal.

Get a brand like a cow — Gogreen (@IUsa2021) November 7, 2024

