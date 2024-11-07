Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Hav...
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

From Careless to Hairless: Lefty Women are Saying Goodbye to Shags and Hello to Bald

Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitter

What is 4B? Is it a new vitamin? A new Star Wars droid, perhaps? Maybe, an exciting new detergent additive to make your dishwasher plates sparkle? Your old apartment number? No, a it's Korean feminist movement that is talking hold among extremely irate Kamala voters.

Here's 4B (also referred to as the 'Four Nos')

1) Refuse to date men

2) Refuse to get married

3) Refuse to have sex with men

4) Refuse to have children

Dems can't count so there's also a fifth tenet.

5) Refuse to have hair

Yes, quicker than you can sing 'It's been seven hours and fifteen days' insane female Kamala voters are going completely Sinéad O'Connor and shaving their heads! It gets funnier. These 4Bs, er 5Bs, practitioners are doing all this to get back at male Trump voters. Um, there's just one problem with that (well, not really a problem for us). Male Trump voters don't want to date, marry, have sex, or start a family with Democrat women.

The 'shear' insanity starts here. (WATCH)

Many don't find bald women attractive. We're not talking about our Chemo ladies, you're brave and beautiful. We're talking about those looking for shock value or making some boneheaded and bald-headed political statement.

Leftist ladies, you've got to know your history! Bald heads are synonymous with the White Supremacist movement (aka Skinheads) and the Manson Family.

You'll never guess who didn't pay attention in school. (WATCH)

We get it. Kamala didn't even come within a hair of beating President-Elect Donald Trump. But, looking like Ripley from Alien 3 is not the way to go!

You don't have to commit 'barbercide' on TikTok or Facebook to make your feelings known. (WATCH - NSFW/LANGUAGE)

Dem damsels, your politics are already unattractive. You're no prize to be had. However, we do appreciate you making it easier to identify you and thus avoid you in public. Trump voters appreciate all the things you're now pledging to do which will stop the spread of STDs, prevent abortion, and limit your political population from reproducing.

We thank you! (WATCH & READ)

Thank you! Thank you! Thank You!

You know you don't have wack off you lady-locks and wax your scalps to show your solidarity to the 4B, er 5B, movement. There's easier ways to show you're absolutely nuts while being a bit more subtle and with a lot less stubble.

You can be fashionable and wear your insanity. (WATCH - NSWF/LANGUAGE)

Yes, don't forget to virtue signal by supporting black businesses.

For years, conservatives have been begging Dem/leftist women to just exercise some personal responsibility. Nothing worked. Now, as if by magic, these same women are practicing abstinence, not getting abortions, and not producing unwanted children. All because they're mad at us for electing Trump. This bald and bracelet movement is delivering exactly what Trump voters wanted all along. Thank you!

 

Tags: ABORTION CRAZY DEMOCRAT HAIR HAIRCUT INSANE

