Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash the Patriarchy

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 06, 2024
Townhall Media

As you know if you've been reading Twitchy today, progressives have learned nothing from their devastating election loss on Tuesday. They're doubling down on all of the things that cost them the election, and that's fine with us.

As we reported earlier, MSNBC's Joy Reid claimed that Kamala Harris auditioned for president "flawlessly" and ran a "perfect campaign." Whatever you say. 

If Harris (and Tim Walz) had run a perfect campaign, then the fault obviously lies with the voters — the American people. The first tossup state to flip to Donald Trump was North Carolina and Reid placed the blame for Harris' loss of the state on white women. It turns out that campaigning on abortion through the third trimester didn't work on them.

White women … what can you do?

Julia Roberts assured white women that their vote for Harris could be their little secret to keep from their toxic MAGA husbands who expected them to vote for Trump. But the patriarchy is just too strong.

Megyn Kelly said the same thing in a powerful monologue.

It's the patriarchy. A Democrat strategist declared earlier that Harris would have won easily if she were a white man. Hey, it was Democrat primary voters in 2020 who sent Kamala Harris packing and elected white man Joe Biden.

White women, you've disappointed Reid yet again. 

***

Tags: ABORTION ELECTION JOY REID NORTH CAROLINA PATRIARCHY RACISM

