Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash the Patriarchy

As you know if you've been reading Twitchy today, progressives have learned nothing from their devastating election loss on Tuesday. They're doubling down on all of the things that cost them the election, and that's fine with us.

As we reported earlier, MSNBC's Joy Reid claimed that Kamala Harris auditioned for president "flawlessly" and ran a "perfect campaign." Whatever you say.

If Harris (and Tim Walz) had run a perfect campaign, then the fault obviously lies with the voters — the American people. The first tossup state to flip to Donald Trump was North Carolina and Reid placed the blame for Harris' loss of the state on white women. It turns out that campaigning on abortion through the third trimester didn't work on them.

Joy Reid is now blaiming White women and the patriarchy for Kamala losing North Carolina.



“This would be the second opportunity that White women in this country have to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy” pic.twitter.com/hnYrQaO2pk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

White women … what can you do?

Right, it wasn’t Kamala being terrible that was the problem. Not at all. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2024

I blame Julia Roberts for not being more persuasive. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 6, 2024

Julia Roberts assured white women that their vote for Harris could be their little secret to keep from their toxic MAGA husbands who expected them to vote for Trump. But the patriarchy is just too strong.

Blaming others is a classic move when things don't go your way. Maybe it's time to look at Kamala's own campaign strategies instead of pointing fingers. It's getting old and doesn't solve anything. — Rogue (@capt_rogue) November 6, 2024

Gee maybe stop hating white people... — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) November 6, 2024

She's racist as hell — Texas Patriot (@Texasbrn) November 6, 2024

No. See we actually have no problem with the patriarchy. They are our fathers, our husbands, our brothers, our sons. We love them. And this is American women telling you that we don’t buy that they are evil. — Joellen Daly (@JoellenDaly) November 6, 2024

Megyn Kelly said the same thing in a powerful monologue.

Joy Reid doesn't understand that the racism and sexism she is showing in this comment are why Kamala lost. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) November 6, 2024

I hope the Dems keep pushing their same agenda over the next 4 years.



While they’re at it, I hope they run Harris again in ‘28.



I don’t want them to change until they realize they need to change FUNDAMENTALLY. — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) November 6, 2024

Is it wrong of me to be enjoying Joy Reid's pain? Before you answer, even I think that I'm enjoying it more than I should. — ChargedUp2749 (@ChargedUp2749) November 6, 2024

Joy, Joy, Joy, we don't care about your imaginary patriarchy. We want to be able to buy food. — WildRose (@ramblonrose2222) November 6, 2024

Yes, way to win people over. It's working so well. — Jousi (@jousi_juice) November 6, 2024

It's always somebody else's fault — Rise (@risemetax) November 6, 2024

It's the patriarchy. A Democrat strategist declared earlier that Harris would have won easily if she were a white man. Hey, it was Democrat primary voters in 2020 who sent Kamala Harris packing and elected white man Joe Biden.

White women, you've disappointed Reid yet again.

***