Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Pepperidge Farm Remembers! Scott Jennings Reminds Us Justice Kagan Was Once Against Nation...
Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for...
So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties...
VIP
Now Ain't THAT Ironic? Democrats Just Admitted They Know Life Begins at Conception
Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Pris...
The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO...
Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund...
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a...
Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG...
YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
VIP
‘Keep at It Pedro’: JK Rowling Responds to Being ’Shut Down’ by Actor
Punk Duo Leads Crowd in 'Death to the IDF' Chant … at UK's...
Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Continue Their Cringe Team-Up; Seem to Back Iran

No One Is Above the Law! Harmeet Dhillon Reminds Lefty Teacher He Can't Violate Parental Rights Anymore

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on June 29, 2025
Twitchy

A few days ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of parental rights over LGBTQ agendas in schools, saying parents do have the right to remove their children from lessons clearly designed to indoctrinate kids.

Advertisement

The Left, of course, is mad about this. So mad that one teacher has vowed to push 'anti-Trump' material into his curriculum.

WATCH:

That's just the background. 

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, however, gave this teacher a friendly reminder: he's not above the law.

Yes, they can.

Nope. We adore her.

And parental rights.

Amen.

Recommended

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Constantly vigilant.

The Left learned a while ago that public schools could be indoctrination factories and acted accordingly.

Teach him the lesson.

All politics is local.

It stops when there are consequences.

Exactly the energy we need.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS SUPREME COURT LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump Murdering Journalists
Grateful Calvin
Pepperidge Farm Remembers! Scott Jennings Reminds Us Justice Kagan Was Once Against Nationwide Injuctions
Amy Curtis
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch
Sam J.
Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for Shutting Down the Border
Warren Squire
The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO and They 'Don't Know What to Do'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread Sam J.
Advertisement