No One Is Above the Law! Harmeet Dhillon Reminds Lefty Teacher He Can't Violate Parental Rights Anymore

A few days ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of parental rights over LGBTQ agendas in schools, saying parents do have the right to remove their children from lessons clearly designed to indoctrinate kids.

Advertisement

The Left, of course, is mad about this. So mad that one teacher has vowed to push 'anti-Trump' material into his curriculum.

WATCH:

Teacher says he’s going to push anti-Trump curriculum onto his students in response to Friday’s SCOTUS ruling that said parents can opt their children out of reading books with LGBTQ themes in school.



This teacher needs to be fired immediately. He’s clearly got the wrong agenda. pic.twitter.com/kk7QOHMgiw — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 28, 2025

That's just the background.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, however, gave this teacher a friendly reminder: he's not above the law.

We can, in fact, deter pissed-off teachers who violate parental rights. https://t.co/hKk4ONPmWP — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) June 29, 2025

Yes, they can.

I couldn't love you more. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) June 29, 2025

Nope. We adore her.

Excellent - these people are a threat to children. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 29, 2025

And parental rights.

This is why shame and boundaries were important- notice a culture that is more sympathetic and accepting has to tolerate more weirdness and the creep of behaviours once never seen in public. The past worked for a reason. Bring back accountability and shaming — Niall (@NiallTradez) June 29, 2025

Amen.

Parents need to remain vigilant about their children's teachers and school administrators. — Gracelyn 🇺🇸 (@Gracelyn72) June 29, 2025

Constantly vigilant.

I don't know when teachers became social activities, but social activism should never have become the goal of public education. Public education is about Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic! — Betsy Madden (@BetsyMadden13) June 29, 2025

The Left learned a while ago that public schools could be indoctrination factories and acted accordingly.

Teach him the lesson.

This arrogant punk demonstrates the high level of infiltration at the expense of foundational/traditional education parents have allowed.



Write often to your school board members and attend their meetings, regularly.



It's time to hold those who want to indoctrinate accountable. https://t.co/38JN6JkeWQ pic.twitter.com/8BrmYm1WiS — Modernhunter (@Modernhunter1) June 29, 2025

All politics is local.

And we must deter them. It is the only way. https://t.co/emHHTTkh5r — M_Vronsky (@m_vronsky) June 29, 2025

It stops when there are consequences.

This is the energy we need.🤩 https://t.co/EPbqzcZ3hY — CAUSE (@CAcause25) June 29, 2025

Exactly the energy we need.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.