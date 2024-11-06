Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say Kamala Ran 'Flawless' Campaign

Vindictive Letitia James Conducts a DISGRACEFUL Presser Promising She Will Still Pursue Do...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 06, 2024
You'll have to forgive this writer for being a little tired today. She was up until the wee hours watching the election unfold, happy to see her prediction of a Donald Trump win come true (and, frankly, that it exceeded her expectations).

The Left are not coping well with this, as to be expected. It really is a 2016 redux, right down to Kamala Harris sending out a surrogate to address her defeated supporters rather than doing so herself.

It's just one of the many, many missteps of the Kamala Harris campaign, and this writer could create a book of them. But the reality of how terrible a candidate Kamala Harris was seems lost on the media, including MSNBC's Joy Reid.

WATCH:

No campaign is flawless or perfect.

Yes, she does.

After looking at the results, no, she wouldn't have.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

They have ruined themselves in the pursuit of defeating Trump, and they didn't care.

They'll drive right off the cliff.

It's the best they've got.

They sure did.

Silly is an understatement.

Heh.

They won't do this. 

They sure are.

They don't, and they never will, judging by what's going on this morning.

