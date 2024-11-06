Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say Kamala Ran 'Flawless' Campaign

You'll have to forgive this writer for being a little tired today. She was up until the wee hours watching the election unfold, happy to see her prediction of a Donald Trump win come true (and, frankly, that it exceeded her expectations).

Advertisement

The Left are not coping well with this, as to be expected. It really is a 2016 redux, right down to Kamala Harris sending out a surrogate to address her defeated supporters rather than doing so herself.

It's just one of the many, many missteps of the Kamala Harris campaign, and this writer could create a book of them. But the reality of how terrible a candidate Kamala Harris was seems lost on the media, including MSNBC's Joy Reid.

WATCH:

UNHINGED: MSNBC's Joy Reid claims that Kamala Harris auditioned for president "flawlessly" and ran a "perfect campaign."



Seriously. She actually said that. pic.twitter.com/DmSyPc1pEd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

No campaign is flawless or perfect.

The irony is Joy Reid actually believes this to be true. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) November 6, 2024

Yes, she does.

If she ran a perfect campaign she would have won — BlTCHEVAP0RATE (@BlTCHEVAP0RATE) November 6, 2024

After looking at the results, no, she wouldn't have.

The thing I don't get is do they really think everyone else is so impressionable and stupid that they can just lie and make it true, or are they gaslighting themselves? — Kat Hovingh 🍄🐈‍⬛✨ (@kathovingh) November 6, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

If these “news” stations don’t fire every one of these people they are doomed — nunyrdpass (@nunyrdpass) November 6, 2024

They have ruined themselves in the pursuit of defeating Trump, and they didn't care.

They'll drive right off the cliff.

When you fail this badly at accomplishing your goal, using the word flawless is crazy. — EagleEye (@USEagleEye) November 6, 2024

It's the best they've got.

They just became even more irrelevant after tonight. https://t.co/b0hCkiqk8h — 🇺🇸 Redrivergrl 🇮🇱 (@redrivergrl) November 6, 2024

They sure did.

This is what @JJ_McCullough seems to legitimately believe as well. And Andrew Coyne. Very silly. https://t.co/GCQnlWyjmM — Chris Ford (@ChrisFordYYC) November 6, 2024

Silly is an understatement.

I thought it was flawless and perfect too https://t.co/mcoLFZyUaO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 6, 2024

Heh.

Again, Joy Reid is the canary in the coal mine if any of these media outlets decide to sit down and decide if their job is to truthfully report to the public or simply create an echo chamber for themselves. https://t.co/8eDmPZisjx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2024

They won't do this.

They sure are.

This is what I was talking about. They still don’t get it. https://t.co/aIIxUhqt3Z — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 6, 2024

They don't, and they never will, judging by what's going on this morning.