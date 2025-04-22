Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your Paycheck

Rep. Jamine Crockett's post — the second part, anyway — is almost true. The Department of Education, which Democrats said they'd defend to the death, has announced that it's going to restart collection on student loans in default. Those with student loans got a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that was five years ago, and it's time to start paying those loans back. The Associated Press reports that around 5.3 million Americans have defaulted on their student loans.

BREAKING: Education Department says it will begin collection on student loans for over 5 million borrowers in default. https://t.co/9fwviDE5oU — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2025

Annie Ma reports:

The Education Department will begin collection next month on student loans that are in default, including the garnishing of wages for potentially millions of borrowers, officials said Monday. Currently, roughly 5.3 million borrowers are in default on their federal student loans. The Trump administration ’s announcement marks an end to a period of leniency that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. No federal student loans have been referred for collection since March 2020, including those in default. Under President Joe Biden, the Education Department tried multiple times to give broad forgiveness of student loans, only to be stopped by courts. “American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said. Beginning May 5, the department will begin involuntary collection through the Treasury Department’s offset program, which withholds government payments — including tax refunds, federal salaries and other benefits — from people with past-due debts to the government. After a 30-day notice, the department also will begin garnishing wages for borrowers in default.

We suppose those in debt thought they would never have to start repaying their loans, but they were wrong. They've had a nice five-year break, but those loans didn't go away, even with President Joe Biden defying the Supreme Court to forgive them.

Rep. Jamine Crockett is not happy with President Donald Trump, who's "jacked up" grocery prices … where was she during the Biden administration?

Oh, so jacking up grocery prices, crashing the stock market, threatening to slash Medicaid & SNAP, and slapping on ridiculous tariffs wasn’t enough?



Now Trump’s coming for your paycheck and your tax refund—just because you fell behind on student loans during a pandemic. https://t.co/QanbaBCT5o — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 22, 2025

What a meanie.

LOL — Rob Eno (@Robeno) April 22, 2025

They were loans. Jasmine. It's not free money. How can a woman of Congress not know how a loan works? — JayDan (@JayDanOfficial) April 22, 2025

Pandemic is long over and your automatic deferments also ended a good while back. No one currently in default is because of Covid. — Boomstick Mafia (@BoomstickMafia) April 22, 2025

You take out a loan, and you pay it off. It's that simple. If you think they were too young to understand how interest works, then they are too young to vote. — Basemint (@thebasemint1) April 22, 2025

Not mine. I paid my student loans off like a normal person. — Jenny R (@JR4484) April 22, 2025

My grocery bill has gone down! — jeniRAP 🎗️ (@rap_jeni) April 22, 2025

Thank you President Trump. I don’t remember cosigning for anybody’s student loans. — 18ARetired (@18aRetired) April 22, 2025

I’m paying for my own student loans. I’m paying for my own house.



What magical superpower do I have? I wear a hard hat to work. https://t.co/5XphlHLbDo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 22, 2025

Thankfully no one has garnished my collection of stringed symphonic musical instruments for mice, and thus I shall play this very sad song for you on the world’s smallest violin. — Chris (@chriswithans) April 22, 2025

Absolutely. Screw the legally binding signatures on loan contracts. 🤦🏼‍♀️

Jasmine is some kind of special. — JenninTX (@jennvinestx) April 22, 2025

The pandemic was 5 years ago, Jasmine. It’s not a get out jail free card for the rest of forever for people not to live up to their agreements.



My wife has student loans, and they are paid. Stop peddling excuses for mediocrity in America. — Johnny Allwine (@AllwineJohn) April 22, 2025

Pandemic is over. Time to pay back the loans you took out. — Patty (@PATTYMAGA1) April 22, 2025

Pandemic is over. Time for federal workers to return to the office.

The pandemic’s over, sweetie. — SashaFinch216 (@finch216) April 22, 2025

Google "How do loans work" — Chevy96d (@chevy96d) April 22, 2025

Every single claim you just made was false



Except for having to pay back the student loans you consciously took. You can’t be this stupid; But somehow you continue to surprise us. — HardHatCat (@HardHatCat_) April 22, 2025

So the Department of Education is restarting collection on student loans in default next month. Is President Trump doing that just to be mean, or is he somehow enriching his billionaire buddies?

We searched Crockett's feed for any posts about grocery prices spiking under the Biden administration, but not surprisingly, didn't find any.

***