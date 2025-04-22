Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your Paycheck

E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Rep. Jamine Crockett's post — the second part, anyway — is almost true. The Department of Education, which Democrats said they'd defend to the death, has announced that it's going to restart collection on student loans in default. Those with student loans got a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that was five years ago, and it's time to start paying those loans back. The Associated Press reports that around 5.3 million Americans have defaulted on their student loans.

Annie Ma reports:

The Education Department will begin collection next month on student loans that are in default, including the garnishing of wages for potentially millions of borrowers, officials said Monday.

Currently, roughly 5.3 million borrowers are in default on their federal student loans.

The Trump administration ’s announcement marks an end to a period of leniency that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. No federal student loans have been referred for collection since March 2020, including those in default. Under President Joe Biden, the Education Department tried multiple times to give broad forgiveness of student loans, only to be stopped by courts.

“American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

Beginning May 5, the department will begin involuntary collection through the Treasury Department’s offset program, which withholds government payments — including tax refunds, federal salaries and other benefits — from people with past-due debts to the government. After a 30-day notice, the department also will begin garnishing wages for borrowers in default.

We suppose those in debt thought they would never have to start repaying their loans, but they were wrong. They've had a nice five-year break, but those loans didn't go away, even with President Joe Biden defying the Supreme Court to forgive them.

Rep. Jamine Crockett is not happy with President Donald Trump, who's "jacked up" grocery prices … where was she during the Biden administration?

What a meanie.

Pandemic is over. Time for federal workers to return to the office.

So the Department of Education is restarting collection on student loans in default next month. Is President Trump doing that just to be mean, or is he somehow enriching his billionaire buddies?

We searched Crockett's feed for any posts about grocery prices spiking under the Biden administration, but not surprisingly, didn't find any.

***

