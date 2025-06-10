FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agents

Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:40 PM on June 10, 2025


It's been one month since New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver decided to 'eff around' at a federal ICE facility, storming the gates with Newark Mayor Ras Baska (and others) and assaulting federal agents who rightfully told them, 'Sorry, folks. Park's closed.'

Here is some of the bodycam footage showing McIver looking like she was charging the all-you-can-eat buffet at Sizzler: 

Welp. McIver has been finding out ever since that day. 

Less than two weeks after her all-time backfire of a grandstanding stunt, and based in part on the bodycam footage above, US Attorney Alina Habba announced that she would be charging McIver with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement

Today, Habba announced even more great news. The federal grand jury in New Jersey had come back with a three-count indictment against McIver for her violent tantrum at the ICE facility. 

The post continues: 

... 8 years for Count One, an additional maximum penalty of 8 years for Count Two, and a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison for Count Three.

As I have stated in the past, it is my Constitutional obligation as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for New Jersey to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties. While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve.  

Today’s decision by the grand jury is the next step in a process that my Office will pursue to a just end.

Hoo-boy. Up to 17 years in prison? 

Maybe she can be put in a cell with some of the illegal immigrant gang members that the left loves so much. That would be fitting. 

For her part, McIver issued a defiant statement in response to the indictment. 

Oh, she must be innocent since she is pleading not guilty, right? 

McIver should remember what Red told Andy Dufresne when they first met in Shawshank Prison: 

'You're gonna' fit right in. Everyone here is innocent. Didn't you know that?'

McIver's protestations aside, many recognized that this was a great day for holding elected officials -- who think the rules don't apply to them -- accountable. 

Hey, fair is fair. 

After all, isn't it the Democrats who always tell us ...

THEY DIDN'T MEAN THEMSELVES! 

Do they serve McDonald's in federal prison? 

McIver better hope so. She looks like a daily customer.

Of course, the narrative about Los Angeles is complete nonsense. It's just that most elected Democrats aren't dumb enough to lead by example when it comes to violence and assaulting LEOs. 

McIver, on the other hand, seems exactly that dumb.

We're loving the vibe shift that's been happening since November. 

If she actually gets convicted, even on one of the charges, then we'll REALLY start dancing. 

A conviction would send the message that needs to be sent. 

But even the grand jury bringing back an indictment against a Democrat -- in New Jersey -- is a pretty strong message all by itself. 

We do not yet have a schedule of hearings or a trial for the charges McIver is facing, but we're kind of hoping it comes as she tries to campaign for re-election in November. 

That would be a taste of their own medicine that we're sure the Democrats will not enjoy. 

