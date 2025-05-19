No One Is Above the Law! US Attorney Alina Habba Lists Charges Against Dem Who Stormed ICE Facility

A few days ago we told you about reports that the Justice Department would charge one of the Democrats who stormed an ICE facility in New Jersey and allegedly assaulted officers, and now we know that is exactly what has happened. Some Dems are learning the hard way that there are consequences for their actions, and it's about time.

If you missed it, here's some of the police body cam footage from earlier this month featuring Rep. LaMonica McIver:

🚨BREAKING: I have obtained exclusive ICE officer body cam footage clearly showing Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver verbally and physically assaulting federal agents in New Jersey after illegally entering an ICE detention facility.



In the video you can see indisputable evidence of… pic.twitter.com/msAQBz23oJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2025

The Democrats are trying to call that "peacefully protesting."

Some of the people from the former "no one is above the law" party aren't liking it now that they're finding out that the same also applies to them (now that we have a new administration in charge).

The FA portion is over, and now for the FO part of the program:

BREAKING: US Attorney Alina Habba charges Congresswoman @RepLaMonica in relation to Delaney Hall ICE detention facility incident. She now faces federal charges for assaulting and interfering with law enforcement. https://t.co/c7NXzB9Jcw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 20, 2025

Good. Enough of the double standards.

US Attorney Alina Habba announced the charges not long ago:

🚨 Today my office has charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TV00uwRtKq — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 19, 2025

Bring on the perp walk!

Let me explain what this means to those of you in Rio Linda.



It means a sitting member of the House of Representatives has been INDICTED, will be ARRESTED, and ARRAIGNED in court where Rep. McIver will have to enter a PLEA, and then a court date will be set by the judge. — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) May 20, 2025

"No one is above the law!"

At least that's what the Dems used to say.

Amen.



Nobody is above the law.



The Speech and Debate Clause doesn’t give members of Congress license to assault federal officers. https://t.co/1Et8RqsxjU — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 20, 2025

Rep. McIver's office put out this statement:

My statement on the charges filed against me: pic.twitter.com/urxCAt1ZEc — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 20, 2025

"Lawful oversight responsibilities"? MMMkay...

Your lawful oversight responsibility includes throwing punches? Cry harder. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 20, 2025

Stop lying. We have it on tape.



pic.twitter.com/J2jKyuNVsf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 20, 2025

No one is above the law:) — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 20, 2025

The "no one is above the law" chickens have come home to roost and the Dems do NOT like it. Too bad.