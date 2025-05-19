VIP
No One Is Above the Law! US Attorney Alina Habba Lists Charges Against Dem Who Stormed ICE Facility

Doug P. | 9:11 PM on May 19, 2025

A few days ago we told you about reports that the Justice Department would charge one of the Democrats who stormed an ICE facility in New Jersey and allegedly assaulted officers, and now we know that is exactly what has happened. Some Dems are learning the hard way that there are consequences for their actions, and it's about time. 

If you missed it, here's some of the police body cam footage from earlier this month featuring Rep. LaMonica McIver:

The Democrats are trying to call that "peacefully protesting."

Some of the people from the former "no one is above the law" party aren't liking it now that they're finding out that the same also applies to them (now that we have a new administration in charge). 

The FA portion is over, and now for the FO part of the program:

Good. Enough of the double standards. 

US Attorney Alina Habba announced the charges not long ago:

Bring on the perp walk!

"No one is above the law!" 

At least that's what the Dems used to say.

Rep. McIver's office put out this statement:

"Lawful oversight responsibilities"? MMMkay...

The "no one is above the law" chickens have come home to roost and the Dems do NOT like it. Too bad.

