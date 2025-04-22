Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky Fingers

One thing Nancy Mace is going to do is stand up for herself. She is not backing down and will say to your face what she says when you are not in the room.

That deep voice came out of nowhere. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/63xy2mIYvm — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 22, 2025

Also notice, once the dude in the dress gets heated, his deep voice suddenly returns.

And then he stole the fern 🤣 https://t.co/LOdS137dXz — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) April 22, 2025

Only a man would try to take her plant.

That was actually terrifying https://t.co/XxcxlNKUHU — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) April 22, 2025

THEY COULD NEVER MAKE ME HATE YOU NANCY https://t.co/A07fyYK1VS — 🤍 (@felina_a_venus) April 22, 2025

Honestly, she's an icon.

This is one of the funniest things I've watched. Look at how his voice changes. 😂 https://t.co/kKzw6jXLmf — Katherine Rosenthal 🇮🇱🎗️ (@10pillar) April 22, 2025

It truly is comedy gold.

I don’t care how many plants you pick up or how many dresses you own, if you come at me like that, you’re getting exactly what you asked for: a real woman who fights back.



Hold the line. https://t.co/XMcgJJH9Yq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 22, 2025

See, a real woman would know what to expect when you step up to another woman like that. That is another way to know this is a man. He was shocked she did not cower.

Not out of nowhere. It came out of puberty. https://t.co/GMjP5zUpeR — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) April 22, 2025

Good point.

This will go down as one of the best videos exposing the lies about men faking it trying to be women https://t.co/Zn3qqNmFkU — Cattleman🪓 (@cattleguy92) April 22, 2025

Was this event BYOP?



bring your own potted plant??? https://t.co/Y9gfLMJatR — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) April 22, 2025

When you accidently format to factory settings https://t.co/XI8Acchni4 — President Elect Onenut (@realonenutmigee) April 22, 2025

Absolutely insane footage illustrating the deep personality mental illness that "trans" lunacy is. Just incredible. It's as if an entirely different personality just took over. https://t.co/Dn6buRdgV9 — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) April 22, 2025

They truly are mental.

This man dropping his fake voice in an attempt to intimidate a woman gives a sense of what he would do in private. The fake voice is very indicative of how these men perform “femininity” to lower women’s guard. It has been part of the men’s strategy to impose themselves on women. https://t.co/EMHdbtdwKS — Donovan Cleckley (@DonovanCleckley) April 22, 2025

This is why women do not want these people in our intimate spaces.

Society should yearn to be as intolerant of and offended by a man in womanface as we are by a Caucasian in blackface. https://t.co/ZFQeM8ixNU — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 22, 2025

Just as someone cannot change their race, a person cannot change their gender.

It's hilarious, but I'm confused by him picking up the plant and walking off at the end.



Is he just carrying a big plant around at this event, or did he steal the stage decoration? I honestly thought he was going to throw it at her for a second. https://t.co/Ebm8vTGhO8 — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) April 22, 2025

Security did believe he intended to throw the plant so that is why you can see them step in at the end.