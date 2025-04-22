Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky Fingers

Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:45 PM on April 22, 2025
Twitchy

One thing Nancy Mace is going to do is stand up for herself. She is not backing down and will say to your face what she says when you are not in the room. 

Also notice, once the dude in the dress gets heated, his deep voice suddenly returns. 

Only a man would try to take her plant. 

Honestly, she's an icon.

It truly is comedy gold.

See, a real woman would know what to expect when you step up to another woman like that. That is another way to know this is a man. He was shocked she did not cower.

Grateful Calvin
Good point. 

They truly are mental. 

This is why women do not want these people in our intimate spaces.

Just as someone cannot change their race, a person cannot change their gender.

Security did believe he intended to throw the plant so that is why you can see them step in at the end.

