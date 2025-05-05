CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations...
'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL Draft Announcement

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at the White House today with President Trump where it was announce the 2027 draft will be on the National Mall:

Democrat DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was also in attendance and things seemed to be going well as long as the topics remained the 2027 draft and Washington's new stadium: 

However, when Trump spoke and talked about what his administration is doing about criminal illegals by deporting them and cleaning up Biden's mess, Bowser was clearly looking for the exit: 

HAHAHA! 

That's something every Democrat should have to sit there and be forced to hear. 

Now Bowser knows what Whitmer felt like!

Too bad Gretchen wasn't there to lend her the blue folders so Bowser could have covered her face.

