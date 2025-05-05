'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL Draft Announcement

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at the White House today with President Trump where it was announce the 2027 draft will be on the National Mall:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the 2027 NFL Draft on the National Mall could see a million people in attendance:



"It will not just be an event. It will be something that shows the world how far the nation's capital has come and where it's going." pic.twitter.com/G8UnrlfbgU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2025

Advertisement

Democrat DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was also in attendance and things seemed to be going well as long as the topics remained the 2027 draft and Washington's new stadium:

Big grins from Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) as POTUS Trump touts the Draft and a new Washington Commanders stadium in Washington DC.



Trump says crime in DC has 'come way down' in recent months, touting his partnership with Bowser. pic.twitter.com/q6r2paVuFW — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) May 5, 2025

However, when Trump spoke and talked about what his administration is doing about criminal illegals by deporting them and cleaning up Biden's mess, Bowser was clearly looking for the exit:

DC Mayor Bowser squirms and twitches in the background while Trump talks about migrant criminals pic.twitter.com/p66mVim5Mr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2025

HAHAHA!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



I love how he does this! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 5, 2025

LMAO. She looks so desperate to get off camera.



The Democrat party has become so pathetic and extreme that deporting criminals who invaded America is something they are scared to be associated with.



Wow. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 5, 2025

That's something every Democrat should have to sit there and be forced to hear.

Mayor Bowser came to talk football. President Trump answers questions about deportations. This is her soul leaving her body: pic.twitter.com/iy59WgkwNR — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 5, 2025

Now Bowser knows what Whitmer felt like!

Standing by for @NEWSMAX , but I am dying watching Mayor Bowser squirm during this Trump press conference.



Gretchen 2.0?? 🤣😅



Coming up (hopefully soon) with an awesome crew: @bungarsargon @NanHayworth @BobBrooks_NMX & @cthompsontv pic.twitter.com/1rcdqv3Tk2 — Cassie Smedile Docksey (@CMSmedile) May 5, 2025

Too bad Gretchen wasn't there to lend her the blue folders so Bowser could have covered her face.