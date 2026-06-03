Code Pink Thug Slaps Rep. Anna Paulina Luna After Hearing — Luna Files Charges and Demands Ban

Earlier, we told you about the crazy hearing with Marco Rubio and a House Committee. Rep. Luna was part of the hearing and she questioned Sec. Rubio about Code Pink. Code Pink was apparently in the audience and took offense.

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The head honcho of Code Pink here on Capitol Hill decided to try to harass me as I was leaving my hearing with Rubio and smacked my arm. I have no issues answering questions but the moment you touch me you cross a line. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 3, 2026

Code Pink took it too far when they put their hands on a Congresswoman. That is unacceptable.

After I questioned Secretary Rubio on Code Pink and their ties to the CCP, their organization followed me out, berated me, and then their head person here in DC smacked me.



I will be filing charges. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 3, 2026

So, they reacted violently like Communists.

I have asked the Speaker to ban Code Pink. I was just physically hit by their head organizer. This is right after I questioned Secretary Rubio about them. It is time Speaker Johnson ban them. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 3, 2026

There is no reason for them to be such a constant presence. They have dubious ties and are not good people. They are a danger to conservative legislators. These are not stable people.

Code Pink found Secretary Rubio and started harassing him.



This was his response 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/KgknP3uvUm — Malcolm Davis (@MalcolmDavisGA) June 3, 2026

They also tried to harass Secretary Rubio, but he has more security and he knows exactly how to deal with these fools. He should go tell them to take a nice shower and wash their stringy hair.

Will you be having a word with your good friend @mtgreenee about @codepink? pic.twitter.com/J0vk9PHd3F — Adrian Calamel (@AdrianCalamel) June 3, 2026

This is who MTG aligns with these days. Good thing she is no longer in government.





Slapping you just shows how empowered they think they are. It also shows how violent they are. If they are willing to slap a congresswomen, just think what they are willing to do to others. — AzPinkLady #SaveArizona #SaveAmerica (@AzPinkLady) June 3, 2026

Oh, they know Leftist judges will let them off with no consequences. They are in DC and it's open season on Republicans in that District.

MTG’s Code Pink buddies followed Rep. Luna out of the hearing today and assaulted her.



Absolutely disgusting. They all belong in prison. https://t.co/BLgS9glux4 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 3, 2026

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They should have been there long ago.

What? No capitol police? Or do they only protect Democrats? — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) June 3, 2026

Apparently, so.

Great job..Filling charges..create a paper trail on these Activists..Exposing them is the only solution. — Jack Henry (@johnyc46) June 3, 2026

Hopefully charges will be filed and fines and penalties applied. These unhinged loonies think they can do whatever without consequences. That needs to not be the case or it’s gonna get worse https://t.co/SLPMDKanSy — daveinthedesert (@AZ2ADave) June 3, 2026

Yes! Republicans can't play nice any longer. It's important to press charges and gather evidence. Don't allow these Communist organizations to cower Americans any longer.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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