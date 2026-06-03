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Code Pink Thug Slaps Rep. Anna Paulina Luna After Hearing — Luna Files Charges and Demands Ban

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, we told you about the crazy hearing with Marco Rubio and a House Committee. Rep. Luna was part of the hearing and she questioned Sec. Rubio about Code Pink. Code Pink was apparently in the audience and took offense.

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Code Pink took it too far when they put their hands on a Congresswoman. That is unacceptable. 

So, they reacted violently like Communists. 

There is no reason for them to be such a constant presence. They have dubious ties and are not good people. They are a danger to conservative legislators. These are not stable people. 

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They also tried to harass Secretary Rubio, but he has more security and he knows exactly how to deal with these fools. He should go tell them to take a nice shower and wash their stringy hair. 

This is who MTG aligns with these days. Good thing she is no longer in government. 


Oh, they know Leftist judges will let them off with no consequences. They are in DC and it's open season on Republicans in that District.

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They should have been there long ago.

Apparently, so. 

Yes! Republicans can't play nice any longer. It's important to press charges and gather evidence. Don't allow these Communist organizations to cower Americans any longer.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MARCO RUBIO

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