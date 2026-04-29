Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double...
Mahmoud Khalil Tells New York Magazine He Misses His Old Life (Let’s Send...
Ann Arbor Removes Last Neighborhood Watch Sign, Ending Part of City’s Troubled Racist...
Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florid...
ABC News: SCOTUS Considering Whether Trump 'Unlawfully Ordered' Migrants Sent Home
Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Swastika Ink Furious Supreme Court Won't Force Race-Based...
Marc Elias’ Interpretation of SCOTUS VRA Decision Is Intellectually Dishonest and Wrong
Local News Says FBI Used a Battering Ram to Raid a Daycare in...
She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her...
Obama Already Knows the Motive for Today's SCOTUS Ruling, Still Looking for WHCD...
Sen. Raphael Warnock: SCOTUS Has Gutted the Protections Civil Rights Protesters Spilled Bl...
Florida State Rep. Storms House Aisle With Bullhorn to Rage Against New District...
The View Panelists Quickly Became James Comey's Lawyers When Alina Habba Said the...
VIP
Cluck Around and Find Out: Why Rotisserie Chicken on SNAP Went Full Slippery...

Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 29, 2026
Twitter

Back on April 11, known to some as the National F**k ICE Day of Action, and a protest at the ICE detention center in Minneapolis, the fence around which they'd filled with dildos. Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez was there to document the protest, and people had a good time hitting her in the face with their spare dildos. One family in particular decided to assault Hernandez. "Minnesota Angry Dad" Chris Ostroushko, who'd been a remote guest on Jen Psaki's show on MS NOW, to whom he said of ICE supporters, "We can hug it out." Minnesota Angry Man was caught on video instructing "Minnesota Angry Daughter" to approach Hernandez and "blow your whistle in her f**king ear. Do it now. In her ear.” It was a family affair, as mom was there too.

Advertisement

Hernandez wondered why local authorities weren't filing assault charges. This took place in Hennepin County, and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who put out a nationwide arrest warrant for an ICE agent who illegally drove on the shoulder while in pursuit of an illegal, certainly wasn't going to do a thing about it.

Thankfully, a federal grand jury has stepped in and indicted Ostroushko, his daughter Paige, and his wife Deyanna. Ostroushko is on video from several angles, blindsiding Hernandez and shoving her to the ground from behind. Here's Minnesota Angry Daughter doing her part:

Fox News reports that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that all three had been indicted.

Recommended

Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double Down on Racism
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Don't forget … the family was doing all of this on behalf of the criminal, illegal alien murderers and rapists who were being detained inside.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double Down on Racism
Warren Squire
Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florida’s New Maps
justmindy
Mahmoud Khalil Tells New York Magazine He Misses His Old Life (Let’s Send Him Home)
Brett T.
She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her Dumpster Fire City
justmindy
ABC News: SCOTUS Considering Whether Trump 'Unlawfully Ordered' Migrants Sent Home
Brett T.
Ann Arbor Removes Last Neighborhood Watch Sign, Ending Part of City’s Troubled Racist Past
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double Down on Racism Warren Squire
Advertisement