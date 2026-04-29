Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration

Back on April 11, known to some as the National F**k ICE Day of Action, and a protest at the ICE detention center in Minneapolis, the fence around which they'd filled with dildos. Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez was there to document the protest, and people had a good time hitting her in the face with their spare dildos. One family in particular decided to assault Hernandez. "Minnesota Angry Dad" Chris Ostroushko, who'd been a remote guest on Jen Psaki's show on MS NOW, to whom he said of ICE supporters, "We can hug it out." Minnesota Angry Man was caught on video instructing "Minnesota Angry Daughter" to approach Hernandez and "blow your whistle in her f**king ear. Do it now. In her ear.” It was a family affair, as mom was there too.

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Hernandez wondered why local authorities weren't filing assault charges. This took place in Hennepin County, and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who put out a nationwide arrest warrant for an ICE agent who illegally drove on the shoulder while in pursuit of an illegal, certainly wasn't going to do a thing about it.

Thankfully, a federal grand jury has stepped in and indicted Ostroushko, his daughter Paige, and his wife Deyanna. Ostroushko is on video from several angles, blindsiding Hernandez and shoving her to the ground from behind. Here's Minnesota Angry Daughter doing her part:

BREAKING UPDATE: A grand jury has indicted two anti-ICE protestors who violently assaulted @Savsays while she was reporting outside an ICE facility in Minneapolis.pic.twitter.com/r70cJzNgYM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2026

Fox News reports that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that all three had been indicted.

@savsays also needs to hire a civil lawyer and sue these folks for assault, battery and false imprisonment. Go get their assets or what Soros and Dems paid them to do this stuff. — Brian Phillip Diamond (@BrianPhillipDi1) April 29, 2026

Another blow to members of the party of violence. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) April 29, 2026

It is a disgrace that state & local law enforcement did not prosecute. — Vinny the Anvil (@VinnyTheAnvil) April 29, 2026

Please be sure to share updates convictions sentences, please word needs to get out that this shit is not acceptable until people start highlighting the fact that people will go to jail over this. Nothing will change. — Tony Elwood (@lucky13golder) April 29, 2026

In what reality could someone think they can assault ANYONE for free speech. They deserve everything that’s coming. — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@Honesttruthman) April 29, 2026

Don't forget … the family was doing all of this on behalf of the criminal, illegal alien murderers and rapists who were being detained inside.

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