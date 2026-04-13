Jen Psaki Shares Words of Wisdom From ‘Minnesota Angry Man’ Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter

This editor reported in a VIP on Saturday, which also happened to be National F**k ICE Day, Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez was assaulted outside a mostly peaceful protest at the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis. There's plenty of video of the assault by anti-ICE activist Chris Ostroushko, who goes by "Minnesota Angry Man" online, and his daughter, "Minnesota Angry Daughter," shoving Hernanzes.

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I'm waking up with a headache and stiff neck this morning due to how violently anti-ICE activist, Chris Ostroushko, shoved me down yesterday.



A second angle shows that he had to be held back by 5 men as he continued to charge at me.



I didn't speak a word to him all day yet he… pic.twitter.com/LjDx1GMLnF — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 12, 2026

The post continues:

… repeatedly called me a bitch and very clearly looks like he wanted to violently hurt me even worse than he did. I'm happy to report that charges will be brought against this man, his wife and daughter.

Here's the daughter, Paige:

The violent protester who assaulted me today is now stating that SHE is the victim and that I attacked HER



This comes after multiple angles and videos of her and her family being the aggressors



She states I’m a “fucking piece of shit Turning Point bitch” pic.twitter.com/tzawq4eQwe — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 12, 2026

All Hernandez was doing was shooting video of the anti-ICE protest. We guess it was just one of those "wrong place, wrong time" things, and her assault was an accident.

UPDATE: It looks like Paige Ostroushko has deactivated her Instagram account and is trying to scrub everything about herself off of the internet after her actions yesterday.



She and her father's entire social media accounts were called "MN ANGRY FATHER" and "MN ANGRY DAUGHTER".… pic.twitter.com/VjbsoqcJk4 — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 12, 2026

Here's some background on Ostroushko, as well as a nice still frame.

Only on Crime Watch, birdcage liner's latest fallen hero, "soccer dad" anti-ICE protester Chris Ostroushko, who assaulted Savanah Hernandez out at Whipple over the weekend, was convicted of defrauding the state unemployment program of nearly $7000 in the early 00s. He received a… pic.twitter.com/2EiWRuD2MJ — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 13, 2026

"… stay of execution on the sentence."

Sounds like a great guy with a great wife raising a great daughter.

To top it all off, here is MS NOW's Jen Psaki giving Ostroushko a platform to call for peace, love, and harmony. "We can hug it out," he says:

Do you think Ginger Goebbels will address this at all on her next show, or is acknowledging lies and awful leftists the only thing that can get someone fired from @MSNOWNews? Or does @jrpsaki simply not have decency in her?pic.twitter.com/njcqGB887O — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 13, 2026

How about a follow-up?

Here he is on Jen’s show claiming he’s all about love & support. Libs are so pathetic it’s a joke pic.twitter.com/W1VCDcGPGv — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 12, 2026

If he wasn’t an abuser of women, he wouldn’t be in support of more criminals being allowed in to harm them. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 12, 2026

Violent leftist thugs. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2026

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What a psycho. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 12, 2026

Sue him for anything he has. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 12, 2026

I didn’t see this video till today.



The fact that guy didn’t have his jaw broken immediately for that is disgusting.



I’m furious just watching — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) April 12, 2026

This video actually makes me physically angry. Imagine being a 250lb male and fully comfortable with blind siding and attacking women.



Imagine how he treats his wife and children. He needs to be investigated and locked up. For a long time. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 13, 2026

His wife and daughter are accomplices, so he probably doesn't blindside them.

What a total lunatic. And these people think they're the "good guys." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 12, 2026

"Minnesota Angry Dad" is a psycho. Lock him and his family up.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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