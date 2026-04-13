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Jen Psaki Shares Words of Wisdom From ‘Minnesota Angry Man’ Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitter

This editor reported in a VIP on Saturday, which also happened to be National F**k ICE Day, Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez was assaulted outside a mostly peaceful protest at the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis. There's plenty of video of the assault by anti-ICE activist Chris Ostroushko, who goes by "Minnesota Angry Man" online, and his daughter, "Minnesota Angry Daughter," shoving Hernanzes.

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The post continues:

… repeatedly called me a bitch and very clearly looks like he wanted to violently hurt me even worse than he did.

I'm happy to report that charges will be brought against this man, his wife and daughter.

Here's the daughter, Paige:

All Hernandez was doing was shooting video of the anti-ICE protest. We guess it was just one of those "wrong place, wrong time" things, and her assault was an accident.

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Here's some background on Ostroushko, as well as a nice still frame.

"… stay of execution on the sentence."

Sounds like a great guy with a great wife raising a great daughter.

To top it all off, here is MS NOW's Jen Psaki giving Ostroushko a platform to call for peace, love, and harmony. "We can hug it out," he says:

How about a follow-up?

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His wife and daughter are accomplices, so he probably doesn't blindside them.

"Minnesota Angry Dad" is a psycho. Lock him and his family up.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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