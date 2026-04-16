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Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 16, 2026
Twitter

We've had the displeasure of introducing you to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty before. In other words, she's in charge in Minneapolis and has done everything she can to thwart ICE and Operation Metro Surge. Operation Metro Surge has moved on, but Moriarty hasn't. On Thursday, she announced an arrest warrant against an ICE agent for illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (gasp!) and pointing a gun at a suspect. She made it clear that this is a nationwide arrest warrant, so if the ICE agent (or former ICE agent) is pulled over for a speeding ticket anywhere in the United States, he'll be arrested and hauled in.

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CBS News reports:

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent faces assault charges for allegedly pointing a gun at two people on a Twin Cities highway during Operation Metro Surge.

Gregory Morgan Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, was charged in Hennepin County Thursday morning with two counts of second-degree assault in the Feb. 5 incident.

Charges say that the two victims were driving east on Highway 62 on the Interstate 35W interchange, when Morgan approached from behind in an unmarked black Ford Expedition. Charges say he was driving illegally on the right shoulder when the victim in the other car said they moved in front of him to "cut him off." 

The victim then moved back to the traffic lane and Morgan pulled up beside them, pointing a black handgun at the two occupants of the car, charges say. The occupants, not realizing that Morgan was an ICE agent, called 911.

Here's Moriarty taking questions from the press and practically daring the federal government to invoke the Supremacy Clause:

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The post continues:

… squashed by the federal government immediately before she gets more people killed.  This will not end well for Minnesota as they continue to fight for illegal aliens to support their fraudulent elections.

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She's the worst.

At least she managed to get the ICE agent's name and hometown out to the public so the brownshirts can doxx him and protest outside his home.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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