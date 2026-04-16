Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault

We've had the displeasure of introducing you to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty before. In other words, she's in charge in Minneapolis and has done everything she can to thwart ICE and Operation Metro Surge. Operation Metro Surge has moved on, but Moriarty hasn't. On Thursday, she announced an arrest warrant against an ICE agent for illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (gasp!) and pointing a gun at a suspect. She made it clear that this is a nationwide arrest warrant, so if the ICE agent (or former ICE agent) is pulled over for a speeding ticket anywhere in the United States, he'll be arrested and hauled in.

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Breaking News: An immigration agent was charged with assault in Minneapolis, a rare state prosecution for on-duty actions. https://t.co/MoyHaGBG0g — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 16, 2026

CBS News reports:

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent faces assault charges for allegedly pointing a gun at two people on a Twin Cities highway during Operation Metro Surge. Gregory Morgan Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, was charged in Hennepin County Thursday morning with two counts of second-degree assault in the Feb. 5 incident. Charges say that the two victims were driving east on Highway 62 on the Interstate 35W interchange, when Morgan approached from behind in an unmarked black Ford Expedition. Charges say he was driving illegally on the right shoulder when the victim in the other car said they moved in front of him to "cut him off." The victim then moved back to the traffic lane and Morgan pulled up beside them, pointing a black handgun at the two occupants of the car, charges say. The occupants, not realizing that Morgan was an ICE agent, called 911.

Here's Moriarty taking questions from the press and practically daring the federal government to invoke the Supremacy Clause:

Questions from reporters regarding Mary Moriarity's unconstitutional warrants for ICE agents who not only were doing their jobs enforcing immigration laws but also dealing with Minnesota's violent mob and domestic terrorists like Renee Good, and Alex Pretti.



Moriarity must be… pic.twitter.com/ym1N1DZuTi — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) April 16, 2026

The post continues:

… squashed by the federal government immediately before she gets more people killed. This will not end well for Minnesota as they continue to fight for illegal aliens to support their fraudulent elections.

Mary Moriarty and the Democrats in Minnesota, somehow believe federal law does not apply to them, but that their state laws apply to federal agents.



That’s adorable.



DHS needs to come down on her like a ton of bricks. Today. https://t.co/J0nS6cBcny — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 16, 2026

You can tell she is full of shit. Those “victims” knew the agents were attempting to pass them and used their vehicle to interfere with their lawful duties. Using a vehicle in such a manner could be considered assault with a deadly weapon. — Uncle EarlJ (@UncleEarlJ) April 16, 2026

This twat is really stretching the meaning of “not doing anything at the time”. — Layten Ghay 🇺🇸 (@layten_ghay) April 16, 2026

She doesn’t seem very intelligent if she believes her authority supersedes our federal government. She’ll find out in time. — Amy (@AmyWolpers) April 16, 2026

If you're wondering what an ACTUAL insurrection is, look no further this is it — Rep. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) April 16, 2026

I want the strongest federal blowback possible. I'm past wanting @FBIDirectorKash to arrest her. I want @SecWar to deal with her. — LegalLatino (@LegalLatino2022) April 16, 2026

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Photo 1: A Hennepin county attorney that released a Somalian rapist with no jail time that ended up raping again.



Photo 2: A Hennepin county attorney that wants to put ICE Agents in jail. pic.twitter.com/VGWNrDPnga — C3 (@C_3C_3) April 16, 2026

She's the worst.

This attorney is a hazard to her community and should be permanently incarcerated. — 500 y/o Christian (@500yoChristian) April 16, 2026

She’s a scumbag of the highest order — JeepMan1971 (@jeep_man1971) April 16, 2026

She got right into her Subaru after the presser, didnt' she? — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) April 16, 2026

At least she managed to get the ICE agent's name and hometown out to the public so the brownshirts can doxx him and protest outside his home.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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