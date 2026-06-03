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Woman Demanding $10 Million for ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After ICE 'Exposed Her Buttocks'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported back in October, a woman in Chicago who worked for WGN was arrested by federal agents after throwing an object at their vehicle during an immigration operation in the city. "I'm a WGN employee," she kept shouting as she was handcuffed and placed in the back of an ICE vehicle. The best bit, though, was how ICE agents handled an SUV that someone had parked to block ICE:

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Now, we're learning that Debbie Brockman is demanding $10 million in damages for "severe emotional distress."

Agents "accosted her, tackling her and violently throwing her to the ground, battering her and exposing her buttocks, before handcuffing her and throwing her into a van," her attorney claims. We, sadly, did catch a glimpse of her plumber's smile as she was being dragged to the van. The whole incident was pretty pathetic.

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There's no way she was "thrown" into the back of the van, even by six strong federal officers.

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She's lucky she wasn't charged for throwing objects at a law enforcement vehicle. She wants $10 million for being arrested and held for six whole hours?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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