Woman Demanding $10 Million for ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After ICE 'Exposed Her Buttocks'

As Twitchy reported back in October, a woman in Chicago who worked for WGN was arrested by federal agents after throwing an object at their vehicle during an immigration operation in the city. "I'm a WGN employee," she kept shouting as she was handcuffed and placed in the back of an ICE vehicle. The best bit, though, was how ICE agents handled an SUV that someone had parked to block ICE:

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One of rock-throwing Debbie’s friends tried to box in Border Patrol with her car to keep them from taking her, and instantly regretted it. pic.twitter.com/QG58jam0l6 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 11, 2025

Now, we're learning that Debbie Brockman is demanding $10 million in damages for "severe emotional distress."

Debbie Brockman, a U.S. citizen, was held for six hours by federal immigration authorities before being released without charges. https://t.co/yaSr7nOnCi — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) June 3, 2026

Agents "accosted her, tackling her and violently throwing her to the ground, battering her and exposing her buttocks, before handcuffing her and throwing her into a van," her attorney claims. We, sadly, did catch a glimpse of her plumber's smile as she was being dragged to the van. The whole incident was pretty pathetic.

She was arrested for trying to impede legal law enforcement activity. She was detained so they could finish their job without interference and then they let her go…. — Kim (@kimec_66) June 3, 2026

So detained and held for a whole 6 hours for obstruction but not charged? Sounds like she got a sweetheart deal. — Michael Griffith (@GriffVulture) June 3, 2026

Surprised you didn't post her 8th grade graduation photo like you do when other thugs are arrested. — MikeFromLakeview (@armyblue) June 3, 2026

Get the right judge and she probably wins and then eventually loses on appeal. If you throw things at federal officers, don't be surprised if you get arrested. If you are held for 6 hours, boo hoo. — Roger Ellis (@ellisrt103160) June 3, 2026

I need $10 million in damages because I saw this. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/JUnrzsRzGL — Mrs D (@Denosko1) June 3, 2026

I demand $10 million in damages for having to see those hind parts or lack thereof — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) June 3, 2026

Debbie Brockman's 2-sizes-too-small jeans exposed the top of her buttocks. Big girl that she is. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) June 3, 2026

There's no way she was "thrown" into the back of the van, even by six strong federal officers.

If anyone had severe emotional distress, it was the agents that had to see that — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) June 3, 2026

She FAFO and was humiliated, so her fight back is to sue.



Good luck with that, Sweetie!



I suspect you will be even further humiliated, but maybe this time we won’t have to see your butt crack. — girlwithattitude🇺🇸 (@Julesro42) June 3, 2026

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Debbie Brockman fired from her job four months after being detained with her pants falling off during an anti-ICE protest in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/nmFOgGym6H — Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 3, 2026

Best I can do is a used treadmill and a salad. — RudeSmoochie🇺🇸 (@rude_smoochie) June 3, 2026

She's lucky she wasn't charged for throwing objects at a law enforcement vehicle. She wants $10 million for being arrested and held for six whole hours?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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